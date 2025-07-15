San Diego FC Returns Home for First-Ever Match vs. Toronto FC

July 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (13-6-3, 42 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium this Wednesday, July 16, to host Toronto FC (4-11-6, 18 points) on MLS Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and radio broadcasts in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM. Tickets for Wednesday's match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

First Meeting Between Clubs

Wednesday marks the first-ever matchup between SDFC and Toronto FC. It also kicks off a three-match MLS regular season homestand for San Diego, who are looking to build on a strong showing in Chicago and remain atop the Western Conference standings. Toronto, currently 14th in the Eastern Conference, arrives in San Diego following a 1-1 draw at home against Atlanta United.

Momentum from the Midwest

San Diego comes into the match with confidence after a hard-fought 2-1 road victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday. The win was the club's first against an Eastern Conference opponent and improved their road record to 7-4-0, with 24 goals scored away from home this season. The club is also now 10-1-0 when scoring first.

Dreyer Does It Again

An Anders Dreyer brace powered San Diego to a 2-1 win at Chicago, continuing the Danish winger's MVP-caliber campaign. Dreyer now leads MLS with 26 goal contributions (11 goals, 15 assists) and has recorded multiple goal contributions in seven matches this season, including three braces. His 26 total contributions are tied for the fifth-most by a player through the first 22 games of a season in league history.

Dreyer is one of just three players in MLS with more than 20 goal contributions this season, alongside Lionel Messi and Evander. He's been the league's most productive player on the Western Conference's highest-scoring and highest-point-earning team.

Lozano Makes Immediate Impact in First Start Since Injury

After recently returning from injury, Mexican international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano made his first start since May 31 and made an immediate impact, assisting on Dreyer's first goal. Lozano now has 14 goal contributions this season (6 goals, 8 assists) and continues to play a key role in San Diego's attack.

McVey Set to Reach 100 MLS Appearances

Defender Chris McVey is on the verge of a major career milestone, entering Wednesday's match with 99 MLS regular season appearances. The veteran has started and played every minute of SDFC's first 22 matches, totaling 2,190 minutes in 2025. McVey remains the only player on the roster to have featured in every minute of the club's inaugural campaign.

What's Next

Following Wednesday's match, San Diego FC will remain at home for two more contests at Snapdragon Stadium: Saturday, July 19 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Friday, July 25 vs. Nashville SC. Both matches kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for both matches are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SAN DIEGO FC VS TORONTO FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 25

Wednesday, July 16 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Mark Rogondino (PxP), Heath Pearce (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Carlos Mauricio Ramirez (PxP), Max Cordaro (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)







