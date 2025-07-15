San Diego FC Announces Deorro to Perform Following July 25 Match against Nashville SC, Presented by Dios Azúl Tequila

San Diego FC (SDFC), in partnership with Dios Azúl Tequila, today announced global EDM & Latin DJ Deorro will perform live following the Club's match against Nashville SC on Friday, July 25 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Deorro's post-match performance will take place in the south end of the stadium in the Sycuan Piers facing out toward the stadium bowl. The Club encourages fans to move to east side of the stadium where there will be concessions open and best visibility of the show. The show will also be shown on the stadium video boards with the music playing through the speakers. Single match tickets for the July 25 match are available now.

Looking to get close to Deorro's DJ set? The Extra Time Passis the best option for fans, perfect for groups of 10 or more in two of the stadium's most electric sections, 105 and 109 that includes a $20 food & beverage credit and access to the Club's Extra Time Party presented by Dios Azúl Tequila, where the performance will take place. Limited spots are available.

Mexican-American DJ and producer Deorro is a leading name in modern dance music, seamlessly blending Latin influences with high-energy electronic styles. He has become one of the most prominent DJs in the world, including collaborations with artists such as Chris Brown, Steve Aoki, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Diplo. Deorro has headlined main stages at EDC Las Vegas, EDC Circuit Grounds, Tomorrowland and Coachella.

Dios Azúl Tequila became a partner with SDFC in November of 2024. The tequila brand is crafted in the Highlands of Puerto de Hierro, Jalisco, known for its pure blue agave, and produced by a fifth-generation family of distillers who have perfected their art. Sourcing only the finest ingredients and following time-honored techniques, Dios Azúl Tequila delivers a smooth, rich taste. With a focus on community, quality, and celebration, Dios Azúl Tequila is proud to connect the traditions of Jalisco with the diverse spirit of San Diego.

