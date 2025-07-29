Head Coach Mikey Varas Visits Rosa Parks Elementary
July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC's Head Coach Mikey Varas surprised some future stars at Rosa Parks Elementary in City Heights early this week. With smiles all around, Varas chatted with each child.
Varas jumped into the session to play with the kids, answered their questions, and shared some of his passion for the game. Varas, who had met many of the children at a clinic last year, reminded the young fans that San Diego FC is a community Club that plays for them and every person in San Diego.
SDFC looks to make an impact in San Diego both on and off the field.
