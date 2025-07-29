Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs CF Monterrey - Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati vs CF Monterrey

Thursday, July 31 - 7 p.m. ET

Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One

FC Cincinnati begin Leagues Cup 2025 action on Thursday against Liga MX club CF Monterrey. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or call 513-977-KICK to learn more. Take a look at what to know ahead of Thursday night's match at TQL Stadium.

GATES OPEN

With kickoff set for 7 p.m., gates to TQL Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

LEAGUES CUP 2025

FC Cincinnati begin Leagues Cup 2025 Thursday, the third year of the competition's expanded format featuring all 18 Liga MX clubs and 18 qualifying MLS clubs. With a new format, Leagues Cup 2025 will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds, ending with the Leagues Cup Final on August 31. MLS Regular Season play will resume on Sunday, August 10 and Knockout Stage matches will be played midweek.

FCC seek to finish in the Top 4 among all 18 MLS clubs in Phase One to qualify for the Knockout Stage. As in years past, regulation wins count as 3 points and no matches finish in ties - shootouts ensue if tied after 90 minutes, with the shootout winner earning an additional point.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION & ROAD CLOSURES

With preparations underway for construction for the highly-anticipated mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium, fans should be aware of road closures for both vehicular and pedestrian access. With Wade Street being closed, fans accessing the Workhorse Gate will be directed down Liberty Street to Central Ave.

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

FC CINCINNATI PRE-MATCH AT THE PARK

Join us before the match from 3:30-6 pm at Washington Park and stick around for the March in the Park at 6:30 pm as The Bailey head to TQL Stadium!

The pre-match party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences as well as food trucks, drinks and activities.

Live Music from DJ Mister Fantastic

Stop by the FC Cincinnati Merchandise Stand

FC Cincinnati Inflatables

Games and Activities Including Snooker Ball, Ladder Ball, Cornhole and a Coloring Table

Airbrush and Balloon Art

FC Cincinnati Marketing Table

Around 6:30 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums and chants.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Outside TQL Stadium, the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza provides continued entertainment leading up to kickoff.

Inside TQL Stadium, will want to be in their seats early for special pre-match presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Thursday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the new Orange and Blue Legacy Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

TQL STADIUM FOOD, BEVERAGES AND MORE

For a full list of concessions on matchdays at TQL Stadium, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Concessions-Guide.

New in 2025 include the Olimpico Burger, Loaded Hot Mett, Cauliflower Tikka Masala and Gary's Chicken Sandwich among a dozen other dishes.







