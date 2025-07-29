Nashville SC Update
July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The English Premier League comes to GEODIS Park on Saturday, Aug. 2 as Nashville Soccer Club hosts Aston Villa FC for an international friendly at 4 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match, which will mark the first time the Boys in Gold have played a club from the Premier League, England's top tier division and the most watched sports league in the world, are on sale at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
Aston Villa has emerged in recent years into a top-of-the-standings club under Spanish Head Coach Unai Emery. Since his arrival in 2022, AVFC has qualified to compete in European soccer in all three seasons, reaching the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and the Semifinals of the historic FA Cup this campaign, and clinching a spot in the upcoming 2025-26 UEFA Europa League.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
International Friendly: Nashville SC vs. Aston Villa FC (Saturday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. CT)
VillaTV via Memberships and Match Passes
Huntsville City FC at Crown Legacy FC (Saturday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. CT)
MLSNEXTPro.com
Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2025
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Open Leagues Cup with Matchup with Familiar Liga MX Foe - FC Cincinnati
- Inside the Matchups: Rapids vs. Liga MX Foes in Leagues Cup 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Head Coach Mikey Varas Visits Rosa Parks Elementary - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Reality TV Weekend Featuring Survivor Winner Ethan Zohn and Stars from Big Brother & the Amazing Race - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC to Host C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup Debut at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Snyder Brunell - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Rosters for 10th Anniversary Night Post-Match Alumni Friendly Presented by Toyota - FC Cincinnati
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs CF Monterrey - Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Leagues Cup Phase One at Home Wednesday vs. Club América - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Update
- Nashville SC Falls, 1-0, at San Diego FC
- Nashville SC Notes Week of July 21, 2025
- Nashville SC Moves into Second Place in Major League Soccer with 1-0 Win Over Toronto FC
- Nashville SC Seeks to Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to 11 Saturday against Toronto FC