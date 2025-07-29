Nashville SC Update

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The English Premier League comes to GEODIS Park on Saturday, Aug. 2 as Nashville Soccer Club hosts Aston Villa FC for an international friendly at 4 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match, which will mark the first time the Boys in Gold have played a club from the Premier League, England's top tier division and the most watched sports league in the world, are on sale at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

Aston Villa has emerged in recent years into a top-of-the-standings club under Spanish Head Coach Unai Emery. Since his arrival in 2022, AVFC has qualified to compete in European soccer in all three seasons, reaching the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and the Semifinals of the historic FA Cup this campaign, and clinching a spot in the upcoming 2025-26 UEFA Europa League.

International Friendly: Nashville SC vs. Aston Villa FC (Saturday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. CT)

VillaTV via Memberships and Match Passes

Huntsville City FC at Crown Legacy FC (Saturday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. CT)

