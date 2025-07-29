Real Salt Lake and Midfielder Lachlan Brook Agree on Mutual Termination of MLS Contract

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced that it has agreed to a mutual termination of midfielder Lachlan Brook's contract, ending the Australian's year-long stint in Major League Soccer.

Since his arrival to the Claret-and-Cobalt last August, the 24-year-old appeared in 12 MLS reg. season contests, starting three. Brook also starting in both CONCACAF Champions Cup matches this February against Costa Rican side CS Herediano, while also appearing in four games with Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro.

Brook arrived at RSL during last year's secondary MLS transfer window from Western Sydney Wanderers at the age of 23 after a highly decorated youth career in his native Australia. The native of Gawler, South Australia, made his professional debut in 2017 for Adelaide United and has experience with Brentford in the EFL Championship before signing most recently with Wanderers.

A versatile left-footed winger who has played mostly on the right side, Brook scored 14 goals with two assists in 25 appearances during the 2023-24 A-League campaign with Wanderers, becoming the first player in the club's modern era to score five goals in a single tournament match during a 6-1 win over Floreat Athena in Australia Cup play.

"We wish Lachlan all the best in his future endeavors and appreciate his time here in Utah," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, as RSL prepares for its 2025 Leagues Cup opener against Club América on Wednesday at America First Field. "His work and commitment to the team will make him an asset to his next club."

Surging Real Salt Lake (9-11-4, 31 points, 8th West / 18thShield) continues its very busy month of July with Wednesday's 7:30p MT Leagues Cup opener against visiting Liga MX power Club América at America First Field. On Utah soil against Mexican visitors, RSL owns an all-time 5W-6L-3T mark, including two wins and one loss in the last two Leagues Cup tournaments. Club América visited Sandy once before, falling 1-0 to RSL back in the July, 2009 "Xango Cup" exhibition, with Claret-and-Cobalt legend Javier Morales providing the game-winner.

The highly-anticipated contest is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth (ENG) on the call, as are Rodolfo Landeros and Mariano Trujillo (SPN). Iconic RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran in his 21st season as RSL's Spanish radio home on both 102.3 KDUT FM / 106.3 FM KBMG.

Following Wednesday's contest against the 17-time Mexican champion and perennial North America power Las Aguilas, RSL will welcome Atlético San Luis to Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 2 before concluding its Phase One matches of the tournament next Wednesday, August 6, against Queretaro - kickoffs for all games are at 7:30p MT.

RSL kicks off its third foray into the Leagues Cup tournament winners of five of its seven matches since the beginning of June, capturing 16 of a possible 21 points to vault itself from 13th to 8th in the MLS Western Conference table, moving above the playoff line for the first time in 2025 with 10 MLS reg. season games remaining.

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.







