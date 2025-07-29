Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Tuesday's Leagues Cup Match Versus Tigres UANL

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced that Tuesday's Leagues Cup match versus Liga MX's side Tigres UANL at Shell Energy Stadium is sold out.

Limited standing-room only and verified resale tickets are still available via SeatGeek.

The Dynamo still have two additional Phase One matches in Leagues Cup 2025 at Shell Energy Stadium. Houston hosts Liga MX's sides Mazatlán F.C. on Friday, Aug. 1, and C.F. Pachuca on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets.







