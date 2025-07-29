San Diego FC Hosts Reality TV Weekend Featuring Survivor Winner Ethan Zohn and Stars from Big Brother & the Amazing Race

San Diego FC (SDFC) is bringing the heat both on and off the field with Reality TV Weekend, kicking off Thursday, July 31 and culminating with Reality TV Night at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, August 1, when SDFC takes the pitch for an unforgettable match under the lights.

The festivities begin on Thursday, July 31, with a Big Brother Watch Party hosted at the SDFC Headquarters. Fans are invited to join fellow superfans in watching the latest episode of the hit CBS reality series, with drinks, snacks, and special guest appearances throughout the night.

On Friday, August 1, the action moves to Snapdragon Stadium for a one-of-a-kind matchday experience as Ethan Zohn, winner of Survivor: Africa, steps into the spotlight as the Club's official Keeper of the Flow - a ceremonial pre-match role that honors inspirational figures and sets the tone for the game. Zohn, a two-time Survivor contestant and cancer survivor, is also the co-founder of the soccer-focused nonprofit Grassroot Soccer, which uses the sport to educate youth and fight HIV/AIDS across the globe.

Before kickoff, fans can take part in a Survivor-themed tailgate and meet reality TV alumni from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. The pre-match celebration will feature photo ops, fan games, and a chance to hear behind-the-scenes stories from some of reality TV's most iconic personalities.

SDFC'S REALITY TV WEEKEND LINEUP:

Big Brother Watch Party on Thursday, July 31

Location: SDFC HQ

Time: 7:00 PM PT

Survivor Tailgate + Reality TV Night on Friday, August 1

Location: Snapdragon Stadium

Featuring Ethan Zohn as Keeper of the Flow

Meet-and-greet with cast members from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race

Match kicks off at 8:00 PM PT







