New England Revolution's Carles Gil Added to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster

FOXBOROUGH / NEW YORK - New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been added to the roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game by MLS All-Star Head Coach Nico Estévez on Tuesday. The team leader in goals (8) and assists (7) through the season's first 21 matches, the Revolution captain earns his fourth career MLS All-Star selection, tied for the third-most selections in club history.

New England's talisman heads to Major League Soccer's summer showcase for the fourth time in the last five seasons. He joins Shalrie Joseph (8), Taylor Twellman (5), and Matt Reis (4) as the only players to represent the Revolution at four MLS All-Star Games. The two-time MLS Best XI midfielder has also accrued a Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award, four Revolution Team MVP Awards, as well as MLS Newcomer of the Year and MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors.

This season, Gil has started all 21 matches to date in the regular season campaign as he leads the team with 15 goal contributions, including four game-winning tallies, and six MLS Team of the Matchday selections. Earlier in 2025, the Spaniard became the club's all-time leader in MLS assists (80), while his 47 regular season goals are fourth most in team annals. With three more goal contributions, he will surpass Taylor Twellman (129) for the Revolution record. Including the MLS Cup Playoffs, Gil leads all MLS players with 85 assists since the start of 2019.

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, both held at Q2 Stadium, will be broadcast in over 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

The Revolution's MLS regular season rolls on with two games this week, beginning Wednesday night, July 16 at the New York Red Bulls. Tomorrow night's midweek match at Sports Illustrated Stadium begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass and 98.5 The Sports Hub. New England then returns home to meet Orlando City SC at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, July 19 (7:30 p.m. ET), airing on MLS Season Pass and on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub, Más Latino 99.9 FM & 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).







