Revolution and Austin FC Battle to 0-0 Draw

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

AUSTIN, Texas - The New England Revolution (6-8-7; 25 pts.) battled Austin FC (7-8-6, 27 pts.) to a 0-0 draw at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night. In New England's first visit to Austin, Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič made four saves as New England collected its eighth clean sheet of the campaign in the stalemate. With the draw, New England's away record moves to 4-3-5, with results in eight of the team's last nine away contests.

The hosts had a pair of opportunities to open the scoring inside the opening 15 minutes. First, Jon Gallagher was stifled by Revolution defender Brayan Ceballos, whose sliding effort blocked a would-be goal in the 11th minute. Four minutes later, Ivačič came up with a point-blank stop on Austin's Myrto Uzuni to keep the match scoreless. Uzuni had another big chance late in the match, striking the woodwork in the 81st minute.

New England battled back with Luca Langoni kissing a shot off the post just shy of the half-hour mark. Langoni nearly broke the deadlock with the last action of the first half, uncorking a shot from close range that Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver turned aside. Stuver came up big again twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, denying Tomás Chancalay on the counter attack before fighting off a curling effort from Carles Gil on a free kick.

Gil had one final chance late in the game's final moments, with his volley taking a deflection off an Austin defender on the way towards goal, but the shot fell kindly to Stuver. During the match, Gil climbed into the top 10 in club history in MLS minutes played (15,409), surpassing Scott Caldwell.

Both goalkeepers made big saves late in the match in a back-and-forth sequence. Ivačič first denied Osman Bukari's attempt from distance in the 76th minute. Moments later, Stuver answered with a save on Leo Campana from close range. Stuver slammed the door once more in the 89th minute, when Will Sands streaked in behind the defense and delivered a low shot at the goalkeeper.

The Revolution head back east to prepare for the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, July 16. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Sports Illustrated Stadium will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

With tonight's result, the Revolution's record on the road shifts to 4-3-5.

New England has collected points in eight of its last nine away matches.

Tonight's match marked New England's first visit to Austin FC, a 2021 MLS expansion side. Both meetings between the two clubs have ended in draws.

The Revolution are now two clean sheets away from matching the club's single-season record (10).

GK Aljaž Ivačič collected his eighth shutout performance of the 2025 campaign tonight, adding to his career high.

Ivačič, who tallied four saves in tonight's match, made his 100th MLS appearance on Saturday. His next start will be the 100th of his MLS regular season career.

M Carles Gil surpassed Scott Caldwell for the 10th-most minutes played in club history (MLS regular season). Gil also tied Kelyn Rowe (170) for the 10th-most starts in club history.

F Luca Langoni recorded his 25th MLS appearance tonight and featured in the Starting XI for the third consecutive match. The 23-year-old Argentinian logged a team-high three key passes and two shots, one on target.

M Alhassan Yusuf has now started 26 consecutive matches in MLS play for New England. Yusuf is one of three Revolution players to start every game this season along with Gil and Ivačič.

D Will Sands suited up for his third start of the 2025 season, his 11th appearance.

D Brandon Bye earned the 175th start of his Revolution career across all competitions, his eighth start of the regular season.

D Tanner Beason paced New England's backline with a team-high five clearances.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #21

New England Revolution 0 at Austin FC 0

July 12, 2025 - Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referee: Tyler Wyrostek

Assistant Referee: Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer

Video Asst. Referee: Geoff Gamble

Assistant VAR: Jeff Muschik

Weather: 83 degrees and mostly cloudy

Attendance: 20,738

Scoring Summary:

None.

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 31'

ATX - Dani Pereira (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 45'+1

NE - Luis Diaz (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 86'

NE - Leo Campana (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+1

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Tanner Beason, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos (Keegan Hughes 84'); Will Sands, Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster, Brandon Bye; Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Luis Diaz 84'); Tomás Chancalay (Leo Campana 61').

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian, Andrew Farrell, Wyatt Omsberg, Allan Oyirwoth, Maxi Urruti, Jackson Yueill.

Austin FC: Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic (Guilherme Biro 86'), Julio Cascante (Oleksandr Svatok 56'), Brendan Hines-Ike, Mikkel Desler (Robert Taylor 56'); Jon Gallagher, Ilie Sanchez © (Besard Sabovic 56'), Dani Pereira, Osman Bukari; Myrto Uzuni, Diego Rubio (Owen Wolff 67').

