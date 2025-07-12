Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field Tonight at 5:30 p.m. PT

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face Minnesota United FC at 5:30 p.m. PT at Allianz Field. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are currently 5-7-4 (21 GF, 27 GA) all-time against Minnesota United FC with a 2-3-2 (8 GF, 10 GA) road record. 

- San Jose is currently 7-7-7 (28 pts) and seventh in the West, while MNUFC is 10-4-7 (37 pts) and third in the West.

- Earthquakes forward Josef Martínez has found the back of the net five times in four appearances against Minnesota United FC. 

- With 41 goals in 21 matches, the Black and Blue are currently third in Major League Soccer, just three goals behind leaders San Diego FC and one behind Inter Miami CF. The Quakes currently lead all of MLS in expected goals (44.17).

- Quakes forwards Chicho Arango and Benji Kikanović have each netted two goals in just six matches against Minnesota United FC. 

- If Benji Kikanović makes an appearance Saturday, it will mark his 100th club appearance for San Jose since signing in 2021. 







