Atlanta United Draws, 1-1, at Toronto FC
July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
TORONTO - Atlanta United played Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw Saturday night at BMO Field. Latte Lath scored a late equalizing goal from the penalty spot deep into second-half stoppage time to secure a point for Atlanta, while Jayden Hibbert made four saves in his MLS debut.
Atlanta created the game's first chance in the ninth minute. Luis Abram played the ball down the left wing to Saba Lobjanidze who dribbled inside and played a pass to Bartosz Slisz at the top of the 18-yard box. The midfielder took a touch and fired a shot to the upper right corner of the goal that forced a save from Sean Johnson.
Latte Lath nearly found the opening goal in the 34th minute as Miguel Almirón split Toronto's backline with a pass into the right side of the box towards the striker, however his finish went inches wide of the far post. Atlanta had another opportunity in first-half stoppage time as a cross from Pedro Amador was deflected and reached Brooks Lennon inside the box. The right back put his strike on target but Johnson was able to tip it over the crossbar to keep the match level at the half.
Hibbert made a diving save in the 47th minute to deny a hard strike from Theo Corbeanu that resulted in a corner kick for Toronto. Matty Longstaff delivered the set piece into the box, which Deybi Flores attacked and headed into the net to give the home side a 1-0 lead.
Manager Ronny Deila brought on Luke Brennan for Lobjanidze in the 65th minute and Jamal Thiaré for Tristan Muyumba in the 76th minute as Atlanta switched to a two-striker set up in search of the equalizer. Hibbert made another key save in the 79th minute, his fourth of the match, again denying Corbeanu on a left-footed strike from inside the box.
After video review deep into second-half stoppage time, the referee awarded a penalty kick for a foul on Luke Brennan inside the box. Latte Lath stepped up and converted the penalty to secure a point on the road for Atlanta. The goal in the 101st minute is the latest goal scored in club history in league play.
Atlanta United (4-10-7, 19 points) returns to action Wednesday, July 16 when it hosts Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 13-11 Toronto
Shots on target: 5-3 Toronto
Corner kicks: 3-3
Fouls Committed: 14-9 Toronto
xG: 1.5-0.8 Atlanta
Possession: 56-44 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 85-76 Atlanta
Scoring
TOR - Deybi Flores (Longstaff) 48'
ATL - Latte Lath (PK) 90+11'
Disciplinary
TOR - Deybi Flores 45+6'
TOR - Sigurd Rosted 63'
TOR - Tyrese Spicer 82'
TOR - Raoul Petretta 88'
ATL - Jamal Thiaré 90+9'
TOR - Matty Longstaff 90+12'
Notes:
Jayden Hibbert made his MLS debut and made four saves.
Miguel Almirón captained the team for the first time in his club career.
Latte Lath scored his sixth goal of the season.
Latte Lath's 101st minute goal is the latest goal scored in club history in MLS play.
Attendance: 23,100
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Jayden Hibbert
D: Pedro Amador
D: Luis Abram
D: Efrain Morales
D: Brooks Lennon
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Tristan Muyumba (Jamal Thiaré - 76')
M: Alexey Miranchuk
M: Soba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 65')
M: Miguel Almirón (c)
F: Latte Lath
Substitutes not used:
Brad Guzan
Matt Edwards
Noah Cobb
Ronald Hernández
Mateusz Klich
Will Reilly
Cayman Togashi
TORONTO FC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Sean Johnson (c)
D: Kosi Thompson
D: Richie Laryea
D: Siguerd Rosted
D: Raoul Petretta
M: Matty Longstaff
M: Derrick Etienne Jr. (Tyrese Spicer - 64')
M: Deybi Flores (Alonso Coello - 53')
M: Maxime Dominguez (Lazar Stefanovic - 90+4')
F: Theo Corbeanu (Charlie Sharp - 90+4')
F: Ola Brynhildsen (Deandre Kerr - 35')
Substitutes not used:
Kobe Franklin
Markus Cimermancic
Adisa De Rosario
Luka Gavran
OFFICIALS
Jon Freemon (referee), Gerard-Kader Lebuis (assistant), Stefan Tanaka-Freundt (assistant), Fotis Bazakos (fourth), Sorin Stoica (VAR), TJ Zablocki (AVAR)
