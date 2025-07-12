FC Dallas Transfers Forward Leó Chú to FC Alverca

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has announced the permanent transfer of forward Leó Chú to FC Alverca of Liga Portugal, the top division of soccer in Portugal. FC Alverca was recently acquired by a consortium which is headlined by Real Madrid C.F. and Brazilian International superstar Vinicius Jr.

Chú made four appearances and scored one goal this season. Dallas acquired Chú from the Seattle Sounders FC in the 2025 offseason. With the Sounders, Chú played in 79 games, scoring seven goals and 14 assists. The Brazilian winger won the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League title with the Sounders.

Prior to joining Seattle, Chú made 38 appearances for Brazilian side Grêmio and was loaned to then Série A side Ceará Sporting Club from 2019-21, recording five goals across all competitions.

FC Alverca earned promotion to Liga Portugal for the 2025-26 season after finishing second in Liga Portugal 2 last year.

