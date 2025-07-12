Sounders FC Faces Sporting Kansas City on Saturday Night at Children's Mercy Park

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, July 12 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Saturday's match marks the first road contest for Seattle in over a month, last playing away at Vancouver on June 8. Seattle took a break from MLS action during the month of June, competing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and playing each of its three Group Stage matches at Lumen Field.

The Rave Green come into the fixture following a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew last weekend, keeping the club in fifth place in the Western Conference with 30 points (8-6-6). Kansas City sits in 11th place in the Western Conference with 23 points (6-10-5), most recently earning a 2-1 road win over the Colorado Rapids on Friday, July 4.

Sounders FC and SKC met twice last year, with SKC winning 2-1 at home on June 8 before the Rave Green got revenge with a 2-0 win at Lumen Field on September 15. The two sides have faced off 29 times in the regular season dating back to 2009, with Seattle holding a narrow 13-12-4 advantage in the series. They have also met in the playoffs on one occasion, a 1-0 Rave Green win in 2016 that saw Nelson Valdez score a game-winning goal in the 88th minute.

Following Saturday's match, Seattle returns home for a pair of fixtures against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 16 (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 19 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Both matches take place during Seattle's Throwback Week, featuring the debut of a new third kit.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Nate Bukaty & Devon Kerr

Talent (Spanish): Raúl Guzman & Ashley Gonzalez

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







