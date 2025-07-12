Charlotte FC Earn Home Victory Over NYC

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







At times, it wasn't the prettiest match, but Charlotte FC got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC. It was the type of result we expect at home-two strong goals and grinding out a clean sheet. Classic CLTFC.

A weather delay caused this one to start late, as the team had to wait about 90 minutes to get it going.

While New York undoubtedly had its moments, nothing ever really came to fruition for them. Charlotte controlled much of the first half, which resulted in an early goal in the 14th minute. And not just any goal, an absolute beauty. Watch...

Pep Biel adds another assist to his impressive campaign. He holds the record for most goal contributions in a season for Charlotte FC. For Idan Toklomati, it was a proper striker's goal, crashing the six and putting it in the back of the net to put Charlotte up.

In the second half, the tides turned a bit. At halftime, New York made a substitution to bring on a second striker and change shape. It immediately affected the match as NYCFC pressed high and with numbers. Charlotte could never find a moment to keep possession, as New York sometimes had as much as 70% of the ball. One nervy moment from Charlotte FC nearly allowed New York into the match, but heroic saves on the line from Adilson Malanda and Kristijan Kahlina kept them at zero. New York would end the game with zero big chances.

Some late subs for Charlotte provided a jolt, and in the 81st minute, Kerwin Vargas sealed the victory with a strike in the box.

He delivered a Man of the Match performance, playing all 90 minutes, and rewarded the fans who stayed late a little something extra by climbing the throne to celebrate in the stands.

Charlotte FC locks up its first home win since late May and moves to 7-2-1 at the Fortress. A short turnaround is on the horizon as Charlotte take on D.C. United on Wednesday at 7:30 PM.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.