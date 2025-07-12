San Jose Unable To Recover From Early First-Half Deficit

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes' Antônio Josenildo Rodrigues de Oliveira in action

(San Jose Earthquakes)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Minnesota United FC 4-1 on Saturday night at Allianz Field in front of 19,743 fans.

The hosts immediately struck first in the third minute off an outswinging corner kick that was flicked on by Robin Lod and eventually bumped into the net by Tani Oluwaseyi, who was directly in front of Quakes goalkeeper Daniel. Despite appeals for a review for offside, the goal was confirmed. MNUFC doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute when in transition, Oluwaseyi chipped a cross from the left wing and Kelvin Yeboah headed it home to make it 2-0. The Loons made it 3-0 off another corner kick when the Quakes cleared the initial inswinger, but the ball fell to Anthony Markanich, who netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time before the half.

After intermission, the Quakes got back into the game in the 70th minute when Chicho Arango lifted a ball into the box from the left wing that was flicked on by Preston Judd and a streaking Bruno Wilson-making his first appearance in exactly three months recovering from injury-beat the MNUFC back line and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to finish the play and make it 3-1. The Quakes put the pressure on the Minnesota net repeatedly in the closing minutes but could not eat into the remaining deficit. In the 95th minute, the hosts added an insurance goal in transition from Oluwaseyi to Joseph Rosales for the final margin.

The Black and Blue will now return home to host FC Dallas on Wednesday, July 16. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The Earthquakes moved to 5-8-4 (22 GF, 31 GA) all-time against Minnesota United FC with a 2-4-2 (9 GF, 14 GA) road record.

As of the final whistle, San Jose is now 7-8-7 (28 pts) and eighth in the West, while MNUFC goes to 11-4-7 (40 pts) and second in the West.

Team captain Cristian Espinoza sat out tonight's game after receiving 10 stitches over his right knee in Tuesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal loss on penalties.

Benji Kikanović made his 100th club appearance tonight for San Jose since signing with the club in 2021. He left the game with an upper body injury in the 30th minute and was replaced by Nick Lima.

Bruno Wilson made his first appearance in exactly three months since April 12 against LAFC, coming on for Daniel Munie in the 69th minute tonight. Only one minute later, he scored his first goal of the season and second overall in MLS play since joining San Jose in 2024.

Niko Tsakiris made his first appearance since May 7 vs. Sacramento Republic FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, coming on for Ousseni Bouda in the 68th minute tonight.

Preston Judd earned his second assist of the MLS season and fourth career helper in league play on Bruno Wilson's 70th-minute goal.

Cristian "Chicho" Arango earned his fourth assist of the MLS season and 25th career helper in league play on Bruno Wilson's 70th-minute goal.

With 41 goals in 22 matches, the Black and Blue are currently third in Major League Soccer, five goals behind leaders San Diego FC and three behind Inter Miami CF. The Quakes currently lead all of MLS in expected goals (45.11).

Minnesota United FC 4 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Allianz Field; Saint Paul, Minnesota

Weather: 75°F Sunny

Attendance: 19,743

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Stephen McGonagle

VAR: Kevin Terry, Jr.

AVAR: Craig Lowry

4th Official: Calin Radosav

Scoring Summary:

MIN (1-0) - Tani Oluwaseyi (unassisted) 3'

MIN (2-0) - Kelvin Yeboah (Tani Oluwaseyi) 42'

MIN (3-0) - Anthony Markanich (unassisted) 45+5'

SJ (3-1) - Bruno Wilson (Preston Judd, Cristian "Chicho" Arango) 70'

MIN (4-1) - Joseph Rosales (Tani Oluwaseyi) 90+5'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Ian Harkes (caution) 9'

SJ - Rodrigues (caution) 38'

SJ - Reid Roberts (caution) 64'

SJ - Daniel Munie (caution) 65'

SJ - Chicho Arango (caution) 84'

MINNESOTA UNITED FC: Dayne St. Clair (GK); Nicolas Romero, Anthony Markanich (Joseph Rosales 62'), Michael Boxall (C), Julian Gressel (Bongi Hlongwane 77'), Jefferson Diaz (Carlos Harvey 62'); Tani Oluwaseyi, Robin Lod, Will Trapp, Joaquin Pereyra (Morris Duggan 85); Kelvin Yeboah (Alisa Randell 90+5').

Substitutes not used: Alec Smir (GK), Owen Gene, Samuel Shashoua, DJ Taylor.

POSS.: 42%; SHOTS: 12; SOG: 6; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 18; xG: 3.2

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Dave Romney (Reid Roberts 46'), Daniel Munie (Bruno Wilson 69'), Rodrigues (Jamar Ricketts 79'); Vítor Costa (Preston Judd 68'), Ian Harkes, Beau Leroux, Benji Kikanović (Nick Lima 30'); Cristian "Chicho" Arango (C), Ousseni Bouda (Niko Tsakiris 68'), Josef Martínez.

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Nick Fernandez, Max Floriani.

POSS.: 58%; SHOTS: 10; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 13; xG: 0.9

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On overall thoughts of tonight's performance:

"It's one game, but a poor performance and no excuses on our part. It wasn't a lack of effort, but we didn't execute on two restarts, which has been a good part of our game this year. The initial goal from the corner kick was borderline offside, and then the third goal was off a corner as well. No excuses for that. We didn't execute properly."

On conceding the early goal and if it affected the team's approach the rest of the way:

"When you concede a goal in the first couple minutes of the game, it's huge. But we had plenty of time to get back in the game and failed, so no excuse on our part. It was a borderline offside on the play. ... I'd have to look at it closely, and I haven't had the time to examine it that closely."

On heading into another short week with FC Dallas on Wednesday:

"A game where we fell short for sure. Got outplayed in the first half. Second half was better. Injuries are part of the game unfortunately. We don't like it, but we're not the only team that has to deal with injuries. We'll recover quickly and get our team ready for Wednesday."

On Nick LIma stepping in for the injured Benji Kikanović in the first half and the returns of Bruno Wilson and Niko Tsakiris from injury:

"Lima did OK. No question there. Getting Niko and Bruno back on the field is a positive sign for us. So hopefully we can get them back on the field a little bit more as we continue with the second half of the season."

