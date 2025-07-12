Columbus Crew Take Down FC Cincinnati

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew won, 4-2 against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, July 12.

The Black & Gold's 41 points through 22 matches rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and tied for fourth in the Supporters' Shield. The total is tied for the Club's second-most points through 22 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.

1. 2024 - 43 points (12-3-7)

2. 2025 - 41 points (11-3-8)

2010 - 41 points (12-5-5)

4. 2020 - 38 points (11-6-5)

5. 2023 - 36 points (10-6-6)

The Black & Gold are one of two clubs with only three losses in MLS play this year, joining Inter Miami CF (19 matches). It marks the third time in Crew history that the team has registered only three losses through their first 21 regular season matches, matching the 2009 season, when they won the Supporters' Shield, and the 2024 season, when they registered a Club-best 66 points.

Columbus is unbeaten in their past five matches (4-0-1).

It's the second time in Crew history that the team trailed by multiple goals and won by two or more goals (Oct. 26, 2023: The Crew won 6-2 against Chicago Fire FC after trailing 2-0).

The Crew have secured a point in 22 of 27 road matches (13-5-9) since 2024.

With tonight's four goals, Columbus has registered a league-best 54 multiple-goal games in MLS play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 12 in 2025) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023. Additionally, the Black & Gold have registered an MLS-best 14 matches with four or more goals since the start of the 2023 season.

Forward Diego Rossi registered the Black & Gold's first goal in the 43' minute of the match, his 11th of the season. He is tied for seventh in the 2025 Golden Boot race.

Forward Ibrahim Aliyu provided the assist to Rossi's score, his second of 2025 and 10th career. Aliyu has recorded assists in back-to-back matches for the first time in his career.

Midfielder and Captain registered the secondary assist, his first of the season and 48th career assist. Nagbe has provided one or more assists in each of the 15 seasons of his career.

Midfielder Max Arfsten scored the Crew's leveler in the 45'+2' minute of the match.

Through only 17 matches, Arfsten has evened his career high set last season with four goals in 2025.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost recorded the assist on Arfsten's goal, his team-high eighth of the season.

The Black & Gold scored the go-ahead goal via an own goal by FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson.

Homegrown Midfielder Taha Habroune registered his first MLS goal in the 90+3' minute of the match.

Habroune becomes the second youngest scorer in Crew history (19 years, 157 days old), behind Cristian Martinez (19 years, 116 days old).

The Crew travel to face Nashville SC on Wednesday, July 16 at GEODIS Park [8:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Nashville SC

MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, July 16 - 8:30 p.m. ET - GEODIS Park

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

