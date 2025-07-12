Columbus Crew Take Down FC Cincinnati
July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew won, 4-2 against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, July 12.
The Black & Gold's 41 points through 22 matches rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and tied for fourth in the Supporters' Shield. The total is tied for the Club's second-most points through 22 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.
1. 2024 - 43 points (12-3-7)
2. 2025 - 41 points (11-3-8)
2010 - 41 points (12-5-5)
4. 2020 - 38 points (11-6-5)
5. 2023 - 36 points (10-6-6)
The Black & Gold are one of two clubs with only three losses in MLS play this year, joining Inter Miami CF (19 matches). It marks the third time in Crew history that the team has registered only three losses through their first 21 regular season matches, matching the 2009 season, when they won the Supporters' Shield, and the 2024 season, when they registered a Club-best 66 points.
Columbus is unbeaten in their past five matches (4-0-1).
It's the second time in Crew history that the team trailed by multiple goals and won by two or more goals (Oct. 26, 2023: The Crew won 6-2 against Chicago Fire FC after trailing 2-0).
The Crew have secured a point in 22 of 27 road matches (13-5-9) since 2024.
With tonight's four goals, Columbus has registered a league-best 54 multiple-goal games in MLS play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 12 in 2025) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023. Additionally, the Black & Gold have registered an MLS-best 14 matches with four or more goals since the start of the 2023 season.
Forward Diego Rossi registered the Black & Gold's first goal in the 43' minute of the match, his 11th of the season. He is tied for seventh in the 2025 Golden Boot race.
Forward Ibrahim Aliyu provided the assist to Rossi's score, his second of 2025 and 10th career. Aliyu has recorded assists in back-to-back matches for the first time in his career.
Midfielder and Captain registered the secondary assist, his first of the season and 48th career assist. Nagbe has provided one or more assists in each of the 15 seasons of his career.
Midfielder Max Arfsten scored the Crew's leveler in the 45'+2' minute of the match.
Through only 17 matches, Arfsten has evened his career high set last season with four goals in 2025.
Midfielder Dylan Chambost recorded the assist on Arfsten's goal, his team-high eighth of the season.
The Black & Gold scored the go-ahead goal via an own goal by FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson.
Homegrown Midfielder Taha Habroune registered his first MLS goal in the 90+3' minute of the match.
Habroune becomes the second youngest scorer in Crew history (19 years, 157 days old), behind Cristian Martinez (19 years, 116 days old).
The Crew travel to face Nashville SC on Wednesday, July 16 at GEODIS Park [8:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Nashville SC
MLS Regular Season
Wednesday, July 16 - 8:30 p.m. ET - GEODIS Park
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2025
- Colorado Rapids Blank Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 3-0 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Take Down FC Cincinnati - Columbus Crew SC
- Sporting KC Falls, 3-2, to Seattle - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution and Austin FC Battle to 0-0 Draw - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Grabs 3-2 Road Win Over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday Night at Children's Mercy Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-0, on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Dominates in 4-1 Win Over San Jose Earthquakes - Minnesota United FC
- Fire Put Out: SDFC Collects 3 Points Tonight - San Diego FC
- Charlotte FC Earn Home Victory Over NYC - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Downed, 2-0, to Charlotte FC - New York City FC
- San Jose Unable To Recover From Early First-Half Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- Messi Brace Powers Inter Miami CF Past Nashville SC - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Draws, 1-1, at Toronto FC - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Draws Orlando City, 1-1 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Union move to first in Supporters' Shield Standings - Philadelphia Union
- Toronto FC (1) - Atlanta United (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Nashville SC Falls 2-1 at Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Sounders FC Faces Sporting Kansas City on Saturday Night at Children's Mercy Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field Tonight at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Transfers Forward Leó Chú to FC Alverca - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.