Colorado Rapids Blank Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 3-0
July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
COMMERCE CITY, CO - It was a difficult Saturday night in Colorado for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, as they were defeated 3-0 by Colorado Rapids on the road.
Whitecaps FC had to do some smart defending to start the game, with Mathías Laborda performing an acrobatic goal-line clearance after a dangerous ball into the 'Caps box.
The Rapids did strike first in the 12th minute, through Calvin Harris.
Brian White almost had an immediate reply, getting a chance for a header inside the box but his effort went over the bar.
Colorado doubled their lead in the 30th minute, with Rafael Navarro striking to make it 2-0.
Yohei Takaoka then denied Navarro the opportunity to get his second with a brilliant save to stop his short-range header.
Bjørn Inge Utvik had a chance to halve the deficit off a corner in the 37th minute, but his header went wide of the mark.
Takaoka then kept Whitecaps FC in the match with a brilliant penalty save on Navarro, right on the stroke of halftime.
Whitecaps FC began the second half with plenty of energy, immediately bringing the game to Colorado. Yet, with the 'Caps in the ascendency, Colorado got their third against the run of play through Andreas Maxsø off a corner in the 59th minute.
Later, White nearly got one back after being sent in behind by Ralph Priso, but his poked effort was saved by Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
Édier Ocampo came up with another fantastic goal-line clearance for Whitecaps FC with just over 20 minutes to go, denying the Rapids from scoring a fourth. Ocampo then went up the other end and nearly squeezed one past the near post, but his shot was deflected wide.
The 'Caps kept asking questions and almost got one back after Pedro Vite's curling cross nearly snuck into the far post, but it was just pushed wide by Steffen.
Whitecaps FC kept fight all the way until the final whistle, throwing everything forward and almost earning a goal right at the death through Sebastian Berhalter, with his dipping shot from distance forcing Steffen into a full stretch save.
That would prove to be the final chance, as the 'Caps now look ahead to their fourth of five straight road matches.
Whitecaps FC are back in action this coming Wednesday, July 16 as they travel to Texas to face Houston Dynamo FC. Kickoff for that one is at 5:30 p.m. PT. The 'Caps then travel to California for a first ever visit to San Diego FC on Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Both matches will be live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and CKNW.com.
The 'Caps finally return home to BC Place on Saturday, July 26 to square up with Sporting Kansas City. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Attendance: 16,110
Referee: Ricardo Fierro
Scoring Summary
12' - COL - Calvin Harris (Djordje Mihailovic, Ted Ku-DiPietro)
30' - COL - Rafael Navarro (Djordje Mihailovic, Calvin Harris)
59' - COL - Andreas Maxsø (Djordje Mihailovic)
Statistics
Possession: COL 43% - VAN 57%
Shots: COL 16 - VAN 12
Shots on Goal: COL 7 - VAN 2
Saves: COL 2 - VAN 3
Fouls: COL 8 - VAN 16
Offsides: COL 3 - VAN 1
Corners: COL 7 - VAN 10
Cautions
27' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi
41' - COL - Calvin Harris
51' - COL - Andreas Maxsø
Colorado Rapids
1.Zack Steffen; 4.Reggie Cannon, 6.Chidozie Awaziem, 5.Andreas Maxsø, 3.Sam Vines; 23.Cole Bassett (12.Josh Atencio 77'), 20.Connor Ronan (8.Oliver Larraz 77'); 14.Calvin Harris, 10.Djordje Mihailovic (77.Darren Yapi 84'), 21.Ted Ku-DiPietro (18.Sam Bassett 84'); 9.Rafael Navarro (27.Kimani Stewart-Baynes 87')
Substitutes not used
41.Nico Hansen, 2.Keegan Rosenberry, 19.Ian Murphy
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik (4.Ranko Veselinović 73'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 13.Ralph Priso (59.Jeevan Badwal 65'), 26.J.C. Ngando (18.Édier Ocampo HT); 45.Pedro Vite, 24.Brian White © (42.Nelson Pierre 84'), 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (14.Daniel Ríos 65')
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 63.Johnny Selemani
