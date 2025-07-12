Toronto FC (1) - Atlanta United (1) Postgame Summary

Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Deybi Flores 48' (Matty Longstaff)

ATL - Emmanuel Latte Lath 90+11' (penalty kick)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Deybi Flores 45+6' (caution)

TOR - Sigurd Rosted 63' (caution)

TOR - Tyrese Spicer 82' (caution)

TOR - Raoul Petretta 88' (caution)

ATL - Jamal Thiaré 90+9' (caution)

TOR - Matty Longstaff 90+12' (caution)

RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC 4-11-6 18 points

Atlanta United 4-10-7 19 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson (C); Kosi Thompson, Richie Laryea, Sigurd Rosted (Charlie Sharp 90+4'), Raoul Petretta; Deybi Flores (Alonso Coello 53'), Maxime Dominguez, Matty Longstaff (Lazar Stefanovic 90+3'); Theo Corbeanu, Derrick Etienne Jr. (Tyrese Spicer 64'), Ola Brynhildsen (Deandre Kerr 35')

Substitutes Not Used: Adisa De Rosario, Luka Gavran, Kobe Franklin, Markus Cimermancic

ATLANTA UNITED - Jayden Hibbert; Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Luis Abram, Pedro Amador; Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba (Jamal Thiaré 76'), Bartosz Slisz; Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan 65'), Miguel Almirón (C), Emmanuel Latte Lath

Substitutes Not Used: Brad Guzan, Ronald Hernandez, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Will Reilly, Mateusz Klich, Cayman Togashi

ROBIN FRASER - HEAD COACH, TORONTO FC

Q: Another kick in the gut evening?

Without a doubt. Without a doubt, yeah. I don't think we were great on the night, but an incredible effort. I don't think we're as sharp maybe as we needed to be, but I don't think everyone was as sharp as they needed to be. Some guys were pretty on it and some guys were a little bit off, but in spite of all that, we did enough to we think, to win the game and kick in the gut. Exactly right. Exactly right.

Q: What did you think of the penalty call? Did you get a chance to see it?

I have no idea why it took so long to call it.

Q: Does that mean you thought it was a penalty?

100%. I don't have any argument with the call. Yeah. We've been talking about moments since February, and this was one of those moments that cost us dearly.

Q: Is it a matter of kind of learning the poise in a moment like that?

I think so. I think so. Play running away from the goal. Let him go away from the goal rather than attempt to make a play there. And maybe that's experience.

Q: You had a lot of players going in and out for a bunch of reasons. Ola [Brynhildsen], what was happening with him?

Just wasn't feeling well. I don't know exactly what it was, but he just on the day just didn't feel well.

Q: And Deybi [Flores], he seemed to be limping when he got back to the bench.

I think it's an ankle. I haven't spoken to the medical group yet, but I think it's an ankle, so we'll have to see where he is. Then at the end we're looking to make subs and Siggy [Sigurd Rosted] goes down, so then we have to change who's going in, who's not going in, that sort of thing. Siggy, [Sigurd Rosted] I think was just cramps. I think. Like I said, I haven't spoken to the medical group yet, but disappointing. Really disappointing.

Q: Was Kevin Long injured or just given the day?

Longy [Kevin Long] got hurt in training yesterday, so when I spoke to you guys, I didn't even know that. I didn't realize that was it. And he had gotten into a pretty hard tackle, and I watched him for a couple seconds and he looked to be okay and I didn't think much about it. And then after a couple hours later I heard that he was not doing well. So, I don't think it'll be a long one. But obviously I'm sure you guys aren't used to seeing Richie [Laryea] play centre-back.

Q: How did Richie [Laryea] fare in centre-back?

Yeah, I mean, Richie's [Laryea] an experienced guy. He's a great athlete. He was what I expect him to be, which is experience, make good decisions, make plays when he needs to make plays. So, I thought he did well.

Q: Deybi Flores seems to be a bit of an unheralded hero. I'm not sure that he quite gets the recognition that he deserves. I mean, he took the chance really well, what did you make, obviously, aside from scoring the goal, what did you make of his performance in this game, this season thus far?

Well, I think we could talk about Deybi [Flores] on a whole for the season and I think his intensity has been huge for us. His willingness to get into tackles, his willingness to compete headers and that sort of thing. And I do believe he's gotten better and better in his decisions with the ball. I would say when I first saw Deybi [Flores], that would be my biggest concern was his decisions with the ball. But I really feel like he's made strides and good long passer, good short passer. I just think his decisions are so much better and he's had a really solid season for us, I would say. It's been a bright point.

KOSI THOMPSON - DEFENDER, TORONTO FC

Q: A lot of hard work went into that game only to disappear in the 101st minute. What are the emotions right now?

It feels like a loss. I mean, it wasn't a perfect game by all means, but we held our own and we're up leading to, like you said, the a hundred first minute, a hundred minute, and I mean from there you can see the finish line, but the work's not done. And there was a loss of focus and you get punished for it. It's not much more to be settled than that. It feels like a loss.

Q: What'd you think of the penalty?

I mean, the penalty call or the penalty goal? Penalty call. I mean, refs got the final say, doesn't he? So not much that you can do once he calls it.

Q: What did you think of the performance as a whole? I thought the New York City game kind of got away from you guys little bit. Was this a good response to that?

Yeah, I think this was a great response in terms of the hard work, the effort and the concentration. I mean, for a majority of the game, guys are on it, guys were locked in, guys were paying attention. And like I said, it's just that last little minute. I mean, legs are tired, guys are tired. But if we want to be a top team, we have to carry through 90 plus minutes.

Q: It seemed like Charlie [Sharp] was kind of reticent to leave the field there. What do you just say to a young teammate who might feel like he's let the side down in a moment like that?

Yeah, I mean, it's tough. It's very, very tough. Just there's not much that you can do. Once it's done, it's done, and you can look back on it and harp on it and dwell on it, but it's not going to do you any justice. I mean, take what you learned from it and then apply it in the next game to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Q: Does it feel, sometimes it's a bit of a stop and start season, just when you think you getting into a gear, something like this happens?

Yeah. I mean, when you look at it in terms of games and results, which are the most important things, yes, for sure. But the group as a whole, I mean training week in, week out, you see the small progressions and I think it's just very disappointing for the whole squad, for the fans, for everyone involved with this club, that the games aren't really reflecting the little increments of progression that we're making.







