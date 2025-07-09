Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario Announce 2025 Unified Exchange Roster

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario announced today the roster of athletes from the Greater Toronto Area who will compete in this year's Special Olympics Unified Sports Soccer Exchange Program. For the first time, the program will feature two fixtures, with the first kicking off at BMO Field at 10 a.m. on July 12 against Atlanta United. This marks the return of the program to Toronto for the first time since 2019. The second fixture will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 24 also against Atlanta United.

"Toronto FC have been a long-time supporter of Special Olympics Ontario, and they have been an incredible partner to work with on the Unified Exchange Program," said Cody Jansma, President & CEO, Special Olympics Ontario. "The athletes selected to the team have memorable, one-of-a-kind experiences each year, and we're so grateful to Toronto FC and Major League Soccer for continuing to provide these opportunities and ensuring a platform to spotlight and encourage inclusiveness and acceptance on a competitive stage. This program and partnership continue to grow each year, and we're so excited for the athletes and coaches to host and visit Atlanta United this season!"

The Unified Exchange Program is at the forefront of mixed ability sports, and it unites players with and without intellectual disabilities under one team. This promotes inclusivity and community while allowing athletes of all abilities to show off their talents to a wider MLS fanbase. Unified teams participating in the program travel for exhibition matches scheduled in conjunction with MLS First Team games. As part of the experience, athletes receive authentic adidas kits and take part in a range of MLS First Team activities. This includes training sessions at BMO Training Ground with players and coaches, and a special welcome from General Manager Jason Hernandez.

For more information regarding the program, please visit SpecialOlympics.ca.

2025 SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED EXCHANGE MATCH ROSTER (ONTARIO)

Players Coaches Special Olympic Staff

Usman Alam David Carbell Jason Hussak

Daniel Carcasole Kaitlin Ireland Javed Thadani

Afaan Fazal Amanda Morra

Nathan Graham

Owen Gritton

Shahrukh Khan

Daniel Miller-Kaiser

Abdella Mohamed

Rich Matthews

Jose Ortega

Yuvraj Pannu

Christain Ritchie

Sujith Sivasangar

Randyll Strongman

Layton Strongman

Justin Williams







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.