Austin FC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals with Shootout Win over San Jose

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







San Jose, CALIFORNIA - Austin FC advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals with a hard-fought win over San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night at PayPal Park. ATXFC erased a one-goal deficit on two (2) occasions to earn a 2-2 draw after extra time and force a penalty shootout which the Verde & Black won 4-2.

San Jose's Cristian Arango gave the hosts an early lead in the 12th minute. Brad Stuver kept Austin in the match with a key save just before halftime.

Austin started the second half applying pressure in search of an equalizer, finding it when Brandon Vazquez won and converted a spot kick in the 65th minute. Vazquez later went off injured and Stuver came up big once again in the final minute of regulation, making (2) massive saves to send the match to extra time.

San Jose regained the lead in the first half of extra time through Benji Kikanovic but Austin once again found a way to tie the game. This time it was Owen Wolff who was awarded the penalty, which Myrto Uzuni dispatched under pressure in the 115th minute.

The game finished level and in the ensuing shootout, Stuver made two (2) penalty saves to give ATXFC the advantage. Austin scored all four (4) of its attempts with Wolff making the deciding kick to send Austin FC to its first Open Cup semifinal and second tournament semifinal in Club history.

The Verde & Black will face Minnesota United FC in the Open Cup Semifinal Round on either Tuesday, September 16 or Wednesday, September 17 at Allianz Field. Details for the match will be confirmed and announced soon.

Goal-Scoring Summary

SJ (1-0) - Cristian Arango (assisted by Ousseni Bouda) 12'

ATX (1-1) - Brandon Vazquez (penalty kick) 65'

SJ (2-1) - Benji Kikanovic (unassisted) 99'

ATX (2-2) - Myrto Uzuni (penalty kick) 115'

Match Information

Venue: PayPal Park (San Jose, CA)

Weather: Sunny, 73 degrees

Referee: Brandon Stevis

Assistant Referee 1: Jeremy Hanson

Assistant Referee 2: Jennifer Garner

4th Official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Brian Marshall

AVAR: Younes Marrakchi

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its 11th home match and 21st match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against New England Revolution on Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.