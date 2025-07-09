New England Revolution Partner with Más Latino to Broadcast 2025 Home Games on Spanish Radio

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







BOSTON - The New England Revolution today announced a new Spanish-language radio partnership with Más Latino, bringing live match broadcasts, exclusive team content, and player interviews to Boston's dynamic and ever-growing Latino community.

Más Latino will air all nine remaining home games in the Revolution's 2025 MLS regular season, beginning with tonight's marquee Eastern Conference matchup between New England and Inter Miami CF (7:30 p.m.). Tune into 99.9 FM and 1300 AM, or listen online at www.maslatino.com and on the Más Latino mobile app available on iOS and Android.

"We're proud to launch this exciting new partnership with Más Latino as we continue strengthening our connection with Boston's vibrant and growing Latino community," said Revolution President Brian Bilello. "We look forward to sharing our club's unique stories and global roster with even more fans across New England as we prepare for a historic year of soccer in our country."

In the booth for Más Latino will be two veteran broadcasters of the Boston sports scene, each bringing decades of experience covering the Revolution and global football. Longtime Boston sports reporter and broadcaster Omar Cabrera will serve as the lead play-by-play announcer, with Marcelo Briones providing color commentary. Additional voices such as Juan D. Rozo and Alejandro Montoya will join Cabrera and Briones in the booth during the year.

"This partnership with the New England Revolution marks a major milestone for Más Latino. Together, we're not just amplifying the passion of fútbol. We're elevating the voices of our community," said Luis Morales Jr., CEO of Más Latino. "As the club's new Spanish-language media partner, we're proud to bring exclusive coverage, unforgettable fan experiences, and cultural storytelling that connects New England's Latino fans like never before."

For regular coverage and analysis of the Revolution, MLS, and all Boston sports, visit maslatino.com or listen to Cabrera, Briones, and the rest of the Más Latino crew on "Meeting Deportivo, airing every weeknight from 8:00-10:00 p.m. and available to watch or listen on demand. Never miss an update by following Mas Latino on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

In addition to listening on Más Latino, fans can also enjoy Spanish commentary accompanying every Revolution and Major League Soccer match by subscribing to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, now 50% for the rest of the MLS season.

To get your tickets today for tonight's showdown between the Revolution and Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium, visit Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, email tix@revolutionsoccer.net, or call 1-877-GET-REVS.







