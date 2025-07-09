Inter Miami CF Defeats New England Revolution on the Road, Extends MLS Unbeaten Run to Five

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, MA. - Inter Miami CF (10W-3L-5D, 35 points) secured a 1-2 win on the road over the New England Revolution tonight to extend the team's unbeaten run to five this 2025 MLS regular season (5W, 1D).

Club captain and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to victory on the night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts with a brace, making history in the process by becoming the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight regular season matches.

Inter Miami took the pitch tonight with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Tomás Avilés and Jordi Alba formed the back four; Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo started in midfield, being flanked by Baltasar Rodríguez and Tadeo Allende; Messi and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Tonight's start marked the first for Rodríguez since joining the Club.

Inter Miami kicked off the match with an early chance, with a powerful left-footed hit from Rodríguez from the edge of the box being just high above the crossbar.

Following several attempts throughout the initial minutes, Messi found the breakthrough goal for Inter Miami in the 27th minute. The Argentine attacker took advantage of a defensive mistake from New England and slotted the ball into the back of the net with a left-footed finish from the center of the box to tally his 13th strike this regular season.

Messi secured his brace on the night in the 38th to extend Inter Miami's lead, capitalizing on an inch-perfect line-splitting ball from Busquets with a left-footed grounded shot from the top of the box to the bottom right corner. Our captain's 14th goal this 2025 MLS regular season was a historic one, as the Argentine legend became the first player in league history to score multiple goals in four consecutive regular season fixtures. The assist, meanwhile, was the fourth for Busquets this league campaign.

Carles Gil then cut one back for the hosts with a goal in the 79th minute.

Goalkeeper Ustari once again delivered a stellar performance between the sticks, registering five saves to help the team secure the final 1-2 result away from home. Notably, the Argentine shot stopper had key interventions in the second minute of added time in the first half and in the 65th minute to deny dangerous attempts from New England forward Leonardo Campana.

Next, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida to close out the week hosting Nashville SC at Chase Stadium this Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets!

Scoring Summary:

NE - Carles Gil 79'

MIA - Lionel Messi 27', Lionel Messi (Sergio Busquets) 38'

Misconduct:

NE - Baltasar Rodríguez (Yellow Card 34'), Federico Redondo (Yellow Card 55'), Maximiliano Falcón (Yellow Card 75')

MIA - Leonardo Campana (Yellow Card 51')

Lineups / Substitutions:

New England Revolution - GK Aljaz Ivacic; D Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason (Tomás Chancalay 62'), Mamadou Fofana, Peyton Miller; M Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster, Carles Gil; F Brandon Bye (Maxi Urruti 76'), Leonardo Campana, Luca Langoni (Luis Díaz 70')

Unused Substitutes - GK Donovan Parisian; D Keegan Hughes, Wyatt Omsberg, Will Sands; M Allan Oyirwoth, Jackson Yueill

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Tomás Avilés, Jordi Alba; M Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo; Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 63'), Tadeo Allende (Benjamin Cremaschi 81'); F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez (David Martínez 87')

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Ryan Sailor; M Santiago Morales; F Leo Afonso, Allen Obando, Fafa Picault

Details of the Game:

Date: July 9, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

NE - 45.2%

MIA - 54.8%

Shots:

NE - 16

MIA - 13

Saves:

NE - 1

MIA - 5

Corners:

NE - 5

MIA - 3

Fouls:

NE - 11

