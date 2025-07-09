Charlotte FC Transfers Iuri Tavares to NK Varaždin

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced forward Iuri Tavares has joined Croatian First Division side NK Varaždin on a permanent basis. The deal includes a sell-on clause where the Club would retain 20% of any future sale.

"Iuri came to Charlotte and believed in the vision of our player pathway joining Crown Legacy during the first season," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He showed he belonged at the first team level and was a great professional both on and off the pitch. At this point in his career, a move for consistent playing time is important and we wish Iuri all the best in his career."

Tavares joined Crown Legacy FC as the Club's first permanent transfer ahead of the Club's inaugural season. In his first year, Tavares appeared in 27 matches across the regular season and playoffs, tallying a team-high 12 goals while adding four assists. He secured a brace in his debut against New York Red Bulls II on April 9.

Following his impressive season in MLS NEXT Pro, the Cape Verde international earned a First Team contract and was signed ahead of the 2024 campaign. Tavares featured in 32 matches across all competitions for the Club, making his MLS debut on Feb. 24 in the season opener against NYCFC. He scored his first goal with the CLTFC in a draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 2 and finished the season with three goals and one assist.

