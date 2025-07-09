D.C. United Lose 5-2 against Nashville SC on the Road
July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
Nashville SC (3-0-0) 5 v. 2 D.C. United (2-1-0)
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Quarterfinal
July 9, 2025 - GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tennessee
Player Notes
Midfielder Gabriel Pirani scored his first U.S. Open Cup goal in the 5th minute, assisted by Boris Enow. Pirani completed three successful dribbles and won seven ground duels in 79 minutes played.
Defender David Schnegg recorded six recoveries and four headed clearances in 79 minutes played.
Forward João Peglow created two chances and had seven passes into the final third with an 89% passing accuracy in 90 minutes played.
Defender Kye Rowles recorded 10 clearances and won 100% of his aerial duels; Rowles completed 90 minutes.
The Black-and-Red are 2-6-3 against Nashville SC all-time across all competitions.
D.C. United have a 1-4-1 record against Nashville SC on the road across all competitions.
Match Notes
This was the first ever meeting between D.C. United and Nashville SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
D.C. United are 2-1-0 in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Nashville SC Lineup: Brian Schwake, Andy Nájar (Josh Bauer 90'), Jeisson Palacios (Walker Zimmerman 83'), Jack Maher, Daniel Lovitz, Jonathan Perez, Gaston Brugman, Edvard Tagseth (Patrick Yazbek 84'), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 73'), Sam Surridge (Teal Bunbury 90'), Hany Mukhtar
Unused Substitutes: Xavier Valdez, Matthew Corcoran
Head Coach: BJ Callaghan
D.C. United Lineup: Kim Joon Hong, David Schnegg (Jared Stroud 79'), Kye Rowles, Lucas Bartlett, Matti Peltola, Aaron Herrera, Brandon Servania, Boris Enow (Jackson Hopkins 84'), João Peglow, Gabriel Pirani (Randall Leal 79'), Christian Benteke (Dominique Badji 67')
Unused Substitutes: Jordan Farr, Conner Antley, Hosei Kijima
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
