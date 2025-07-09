CF Montréal Eliminated from TELUS Canadian Championship by Forge FC

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal drew 2-2 with Forge FC in the return leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday evening at Stade Saputo. On aggregate, the CF Montréal lost 3-2 and was eliminated from the tournament.

The Bleu-blanc-noir opened the scoring in the 57th minute with a goal from forward Prince Owusu.

Forge drew level in the 79th minute with a goal from midfielder Tristan Borges. Kyle Bekker gave the visitors the lead in the 82nd minute.

Owusu completed his brace in stoppage time.

CF Montréal will return to action on Saturday when it visits Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-In the 5th minute, captain Samuel Piette became the 4th player in Club history to play 1,000 minutes or more in the TELUS Canadian Championship. He also played his 15th Canadian Championship game.

-Defender Dante Sealy earned his first start in the TELUS Canadian Championship.

MARCO DONADEL

"To stay in this Club, we need to deserve it every day. Everybody, starting from me. This Club has shown its ups and downs in the past but every time we were on the field, we were giving everything. The future of CF Montréal starts from this moment."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"I think that we have to take it one game at a time. We simply have to try and win as many games as possible, and bring back as many great emotions as possible for our group and for the fans, who deserve better. It's a shame because every time our team has a match, we prepare well. I think that Marco works very hard and is the right person for us."







