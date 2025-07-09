Atlanta United Unveils Renderings and Updated Plans for Emory Healthcare Studio

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today released updated renderings and plans for the Emory Healthcare Studio, a first-of-its-kind content production facility in Major League Soccer currently under construction at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Set to debut later this summer, the studio is a key component of the club's $23 million expansion project at its headquarters in Marietta and represents another step in Atlanta United's investment in content creation and fan engagement.

Emory Healthcare, the official healthcare provider of Atlanta United, holds the naming rights for the studio, inclusive of two digital content studios as well as a podcast and esports space. The studio reinforces the strong relationship between the two organizations and highlights their shared commitment to innovation while delivering an unmatched experience for fans, patients and partners alike.

"As our club continues to grow, so has our approach to content and the Emory Healthcare Studio allows us to meet the increasing demand of digital storytelling with a world-class facility," said Skate Noftsinger, Atlanta United's Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. "This studio reflects our long-term commitment to innovation and positions us to produce content that brings fans even closer to our players and our club both on and off the pitch."

The Emory Healthcare Studio will serve as the creative hub of the club's growing media operation, giving Atlanta United the tools and flexibility to deliver compelling content at the highest level. The main studio will support everything from match analysis and sit-down interviews to cinematic features and creative brand storytelling. It will be equipped for multicamera shoots while also facilitating live productions of matches and other special events from the training ground. A second dedicated studio will be used for photography, media day sessions and additional video capture. A separate podcast studio on the second floor will support audio and video recordings. A fully integrated control room situated in the heart of the expansion will connect all three studios and the new press conference room, creating a streamlined production environment across the facility.

"Emory Healthcare is committed to delivering the highest standard of care with compassion, connecting meaningfully with our patients, their families, and the communities we serve," said Molly Biwer, Chief Marketing Officer at Emory Healthcare. "The launch of the Emory Healthcare Studio marks a bold step in health care innovation - designed to foster creativity, share compelling stories, and deliver memorable experiences. We're proud to extend our relationship with Atlanta United as we work together to champion healthier lifestyles and strengthen community well-being."

The Emory Healthcare Studio is part of a larger 20,000-square foot expansion to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, which will bring the total facility footprint to 50,000 square feet. Upon completion, the expanded facility will continue supporting First Team, ATL UTD 2 and Academy operations while bolstering Atlanta United's ability to host top international clubs and federations. Total investment in the facility exceeds $85 million, further establishing it as one of the premier soccer complexes in North America.







