Minnesota United Outlasts Chicago and Books Spot in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - In a thrilling extra-time battle, Minnesota United pulled off a 3-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC, with Kelvin Yeboah leading the charge by scoring a brace-including a clutch penalty in the 120th minute to seal the win. The Loons showed resilience after conceding early, as Robin Lod's second-half equalizer and Yeboah's late heroics pushed them past a determined Chicago side and into their first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal since 2019. Riding the momentum of this dramatic triumph, MNUFC now turn its focus back to MLS play with a home clash against the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, July 12, at Allianz Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

12' - MNUFC's midfielder Julian Gressel sent a long switch from the right flank, aiming to connect with Bongokuhle Hlongwane on the opposite flank inside the six-yard box. However, Chicago's captain Jack Elliott intercepted the pass just before it reached Hlongwane, deflecting it out for a corner kick.

28' (0-1) - After Chicago Fire FC took its corner kick, Wil Trapp was called for a foul inside the penalty area, awarding the Fire a penalty kick. Brian Gutiérrez stepped up to take the shot, placing it into the bottom left corner and finding the back of the net.

45' + 5' - After winning a free kick on the right side, Julian Gressel stepped up and delivered a ball that connected with Morris Duggan, who redirected it to Jefferson Díaz. Díaz's header was then pushed out for a corner by Chicago's goalkeeper Chris Brady.

47' (1-1) - Minnesota United maintained possession in the attacking third until Tani Oluwaseyi gained control of the ball near the top of the penalty box and found Anthony Markanich on the left flank as he made a run into the 18-yard box. Markanich lifted his head and spotted Robin Lod running in behind the defensive line, delivering a pass that allowed Lod to easily tap the ball into the net.

53'- MNUFC earned a free kick on the left flank near the 18-yard box. Joaquín Pereyra stepped up to take it and played a pass to Joseph Rosales at the top center of the box, but Rosales' shot sailed over the crossbar.

66' - Pereyra gained possession at the top of the penalty box and slipped a pass to Carlos Harvey, who was making a run into the box. Harvey took the shot, but it narrowly missed the right post.

77' - Pereyra again created a dangerous opportunity when he played a give-and-go with Lod, then sent Lod through as he made a run into the penalty area. Lod fired a shot, but Brady extended his arm to make the save and deflected the ball out for a corner.

90' + 3' - Brady kept Chicago Fire in the game with a crucial save after Yeboah played a backheel pass to Hlongwane, who fired a shot from outside the 18-yard box. Brady reacted quickly, diving to his left to keep the ball out.

95' (2-1) - MNUFC doubled their lead in extra time. Pereyra received the ball from Lod and flicked it forward to find Harvey making a run into the box. Harvey, calling for the pass, redirected a header to Yeboah, who ran onto it and tapped the ball over the line.

102' - MNUFC continued to threaten Chicago, as this time Pereyra played Yeboah through from the middle third to just a few meters outside the 18-yard box. Yeboah took a powerful shot that struck the crossbar but deflected out.

110' - Chicago had its first dangerous opportunity when Hugo Cuypers received a pass from Chris Mueller just outside the six-yard box, but his shot sailed over the goal.

112' - The Fire continued to threaten Minnesota as Mauricio Pineda received a pass from Andrew Gutman on the left side and quickly laid it off to Sergio Oregel Jr. Oregel fired a shot from outside the 18-yard box that was headed straight for goal, but Dayne St. Clair reacted well and pushed it over the crossbar.

117' (3-1)- Yeboah earned Minnesota United a penalty after leading a counterattack from the defensive third and driving the ball into the 18-yard box, where Leonardo Barroso shoved him from behind. Yeboah then stepped up to take the spot kick, calmly placing it into the bottom left corner to find the back of the net.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 CHI - Brian Gutierrez (penalty kick) - 28'

1-1 MIN - Robin Lod (Anthony Markanich) - 47'

2-1 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Carlos Harvey) - 95'

3-1 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (penalty kick) - 120'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CHI - Omar Gonzalez (ejection) - 25'

MIN - Wil Trapp (caution) - 27'

MIN - Carlos Harvey (caution) - 35'

CHI - Jack Elliott (caution) - 37'

MIN - Joseph Rosales (caution) - 51'

MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (caution) - 107'

MIN - Hugo Cuypers (caution) - 115'

CHI - Leonardo Barroso (caution) - 118'

CHI - Chris Brady (caution) - 120'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - This is the first time Minnesota United has reached the U.S. Open Cup semifinals since 2019.

4 - Anthony Markanich recorded a goal contribution in his fourth consecutive match, across all competitions, after assisting Robin Lod in the 47th minute. He leads the team with goal contributions in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with two goals and an assist (three goal contributions).

ATTENDANCE: 9,814

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Joseph Rosales, Morris Duggan (Nicolás Romero 91'), Jefferson Diaz, Carlos Harvey, Julian Gressel (Anthony Markanich 46'); M Sang Bin Jeong (Joaquín Pereyra 46'), Wil Trapp © (Robin Lod 46'), Owen Gene (Kelvin Yeboah 63'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane; F Tani Oluwaseyi (Michael Boxall 75')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kayne Rizvanovich

Chicago Fire FC XI: GK Chris Brady; D Andrew Gutman, Jack Elliot, Omar Gonzalez, Jonathan Dean; M Brian Gutierrez (Sergio Oregel 67'), Samuel Williams (Mauricio Pineda 72'), Dje D'Avilla (Jonathan Bamba 97'); F Maren Haile-Selassie (Sam Rogers 30'), Tom Barlow (Hugo Cuypers 46'), Phillip Zinckernagel (Leonardo Barroso 72')

Substitutes not used: GK Jefferey Gal

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.12.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 22

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On the extra time...

"It felt like an unnecessary half an hour from our perspective. It's frustrating that it's gone that far for us because it's a midweek game and, obviously, the toll that takes on players' legs. But I think, ultimately, we didn't deserve to win the game in the second half, in normal time, should I say. We were far too sloppy, lacking real precision, and didn't do what that period of the game really required of us. So it needed the extra half an hour, and I thought, post a couple of changes and tweaks, we approached that extra time period better, more structured, more organized and the chance comes as a consequence of that. And I think this probably isn't a pat on the back for the coaching staff; it's just the nature of the timings in those situations that the goals come immediately after the periods at which we can get the players relatively organized. I think it's so easy in those situations to lose organization, and everyone feels they can score with every single opportunity and that's what we fell into in the second half. So, a long-winded answer to your question, but it was an unnecessary half an hour for us, one that I'm really pleased we approached in the right way, and ultimately we got what, of course, we deserved."

On equalizing the game early in the second half...

"As I say, there was no reflection performance-wise on the three players that came off at halftime. I felt like it was a game that, obviously, the second half demanded something very different from what we'd anticipated the game being beforehand. So it was very obvious that we were going to need real quality between the lines. We didn't need two more defensive minded sixes on the pitch, and I think the changes that we made at halftime and, again, the reason I make them at halftime is because it's easier to organize the players in those instances. So it's far easier to organize three changes at halftime than it is to wait until 55, 60 minutes to do something that you're going to inevitably do anyway. So, I felt like that paid dividends, and as a consequence, the goal comes not from any grand, drawn out play, but just good structure with more patience on the ball and attacking the areas that are inevitably going to arise. And I think you'd say the same for the second goal that ultimately puts us in front and wins us the game. It's through more discipline positionally. There's more structure, players are in the right positions, and we take more passes and that's what the game needed. I think had we found that in the second half, we'd have won in normal time much more comfortably, had we maintained how we looked in the first five or ten minutes post-halftime, should I say."

On prior knowledge of the Lamar U.S. Open Cup before arriving at Minnesota United...

"Well, very little about the history. Obviously, I knew of the existence of the cup competition, and I think, I'm sure Dennis [Lawrence] would say the same and the guys that come from the UK, the cup competitions traditionally in the UK are so important. They're seen in such a way that there's a real magic to them, and they're seen that way by supporters. And I think that's probably reflected in the way people talk about this competition. I wanted to treat it with the utmost seriousness over the course of this season as a whole. But obviously, we've approached the first two games in a way where we prioritized balance and looked at the fixture congestion. But I think today, with the team that was picked, it reflected the fact that we wanted to make some sensible changes, but we also wanted to take it really seriously. And I love the fact that we've got a home run to the final across the semi and the final. I said to the players beforehand that you could play ten years in MLS and not win a trophy. And this is a really good chance for us to do so. It's a really good chance for the club to do something it's not done before. So I'm really glad that we're here. I'm really glad that now we've got a long wait, but an exciting wait, until the semifinal at home. And I hope that we can fill the stadium and make it feel like it does on a home day in MLS, because it really does help the atmosphere. But I will say to the fans that were in tonight, I'm not sure how many were in, but it felt like it was more than I would say the actual number was. They supported us really well and created an atmosphere at the end that I think had a tangible impact on how it felt on the pitch."

On the positive energy from the crowd and excitement for the semifinal...

"I really can't pretend to know the situations of the individual fans that are normally there, but I'd like to think that the atmosphere that was created tonight by a few really helped. And I think if it was full for the semifinal, it would be a real occasion because, as you've alluded to, cup games have a different feel to them. And I think you felt that from the word go tonight. So, I really hope that we can fill the stadium and make it feel like it does on a matchday because, for sure, that makes a difference and that's not just me saying that. We talk about that a lot. If we can get that connection with the crowd going, playing here makes all the difference in the world. So we want to see that for sure."

On Kelvin Yeboah being a leader in the Cup games...

"I think he did great. And if there is a silver lining to there being an extra half an hour, it's that he gets a chance to get another goal, a couple of really good moments on top of the moments that he had. He looked fit. He looked strong. He looked explosive. And I think, given the stop-start nature of how his season's gone, you can see where maybe the lack of explosivity comes from time to time. But ultimately, I think tonight he looked like the player that we all know he is and really threatens to be most of the time. But tonight, that was what was realized. And obviously, when he's at his very best, he is one of the best forwards you'll find at this level."

On how much impact these cup games have on Coach's planning and using players strategically...

"I can't pretend it's gone perfectly to plan there, but I think we were able to make six changes. We were able to spread the minutes across all players involved, and I think ultimately for the players that came on at halftime and onwards, it probably ends up being a load that reflects a difficult training session on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. So, I think at least there, you know, we've got six players going into the game fresh. We've got the subs that came off at halftime going in fresh. And I think if you look at players like Carlos [Harvey] and Joe [Joseph Rosales], obviously, it took its toll at the end, and you could see very clearly that they were both struggling. But I think those two guys in particular have got a real knack for being able to go again, particularly Carlos [Harvey]. So, I've got no worries about those guys. And I think the guys that came off, there were a couple of knocks, but I don't think there was anything too severe. So fingers crossed. We roll into Saturday, and also momentum helps, energy helps, winning games helps. So, it's a far easier game on Saturday for having won this one than it would be for having slogged 120 minutes and then lost. So, I think there's more good than bad there for sure."

On thoughts on the penalty called over Wil Trapp...

"I think there are a lot of layers to it, and I can't pretend to know exactly what happened and why, but it felt strange to us at the time that there was effectively a second corner given. I think the rationale was that the incident took place prior to the ball coming in, or I'm not sure whether the whistle had been blown at that point. I haven't looked back at the penalty kick in detail, but I don't think there were many complaints from the staff on the bench on our side, so it was probably justified. But I think it was more to do with whether there should have been another corner or not. Perhaps there is a very strong rationale for that. But again, it's easier to stand here and talk about those moments when you're the winning head coach."

On looking like the team is looking to survive in the last few minutes to secure the victory...

"I do feel like there is an inevitability to that, to an extent. I mean, we are not a team that is in the habit of closing games out by being a dominant possession team. I think you can get drawn into maybe a false narrative around that, in the sense that the goals we have conceded late on live long in the memory but we've also seen out countless games defending in that way. And I think the players almost find a bit of a default there. But I do feel like it was crying out for us to show some more composure in certain moments. I think we probably made some poor decisions as to when to kick long and when to play short probably got it backward on a couple of occasions and found ourselves somewhere in between both, where we're kicking long but not being set to pick the second balls up, or we're playing short and not being well-connected enough. And then we lacked the composure to see out what should have been a relatively comfortable finish, I would say. So that's something we are, for sure, working on. And I think, in general, you're seeing improvements in that sense. But I'm not keen to criticize the players for falling into that mode because you've seen at the end, 120 minutes, there are 11 players on the top of the box seeing the game out with their lives. And I think that's a quality I'd rather have, as opposed to picking it out and criticizing, because I feel like more often than not, that's exactly what we need. But there is an evolution there for sure."

On getting a call from Kayne Rizvanovich mom because he was the only kid that didn't get to play...

"Yeah, we're scratching our heads a little bit when we got down to Nico [Nicolás Romero]. It's not often that you're in that situation if ever. But I think the subs did great for us, and I think each of them did what was called upon. So yeah, I'll apologize to Kayne's [Kayne Rizvanovich] mom if that arises."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH

On scoring goals in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup...

"It feels amazing. It feels amazing to help the team, and I was grateful that I could make an impact in the game."

On the tournament bringing out his best performances...

"Absolutely. Each game is important, and especially the [Lamar Hunt U.S.] Open Cup for us. It's also a very important competition and we want to win the games."

On his Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup experience so far...

"It's amazing, when we speak to the guys, we talk about how eager we are to perform in the [Lamar Hunt U.S.] Open Cup and do our best."

On his first goal...

"We're having more and more chemistry. Joaquín [Pereyra] made a great ball to Carlos [Harvey], Carlos set it up, and I'm there to finish it. So it was a really team effort and a great goal."

On what the coaches' message was heading into the second half...

"The coach initially wanted me to play on the right-hand side as a ten, and that was the formation. And that information was from Cam [Assistant Coach Cameron Knowles] was to score a goal, so I did what he asked me to do."

MIDFIELDER ROBIN LOD

On what led up to the first Minnesota United goal this evening...

"We spoke about that at halftime, to change a little bit, the formation, and just get more guys in the box. Couldn't have asked for a better ball from Anthony [Markanich]."

On any differences playing with more possession than the other team and comfortability having that possession lead...

"It's a little bit tricky when the opponent has a red card, because you kind of feel some kind of false security that the game's going to be easy. I think we could have been a little bit more patient with the ball, because we had the whole 45 minutes to chase it and score, but lucky to get another 30 minutes and we sealed the deal."

On getting one step closer to playing in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final...

"I think it's huge. I know the feeling to get to a cup final and to lose it, and it's something that we are really eager to win. It's a trophy to win and especially when we get to play at home in the semifinal and possibly the final. So, it's huge for us and something we are looking forward to."

On getting as many fans as possible to attend the Semifinal match...

"I would say [to invite] all the fans to come because their support means a lot for us. Even today it wasn't nearly full, the crowd got quite loud and alive, so that was nice. Shout out to the fans."

On Kelvin Yeboah's performance...

"He [Kelvin Yeboah] did what he's best at doing. He's a really good goal scorer, and today he showed what he's capable of. So, I'm really happy for him and I think he's been, lately, in a really good form, and hopefully he keeps going."

On how to recover for Saturday's MLS regular-season match...

"Luckily, we have a good and deep squad that everybody's ready to play who the coach wants to play. And it's like every other game in the middle of the summer, when you have two games a week, you just have to do everything between the games to get the best recovery you can, and that you can be as fresh as you can on Saturday."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2025

Minnesota United Outlasts Chicago and Books Spot in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Minnesota United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.