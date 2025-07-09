Keys to the Match: Big Test

New York City FC take on Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Goals, Goals, Goals

Charlotte FC currently sit just below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

They welcome New York City FC to Bank of America Stadium fresh off a 2-2 draw against Orlando City SC last time out.

Prior to that, Charlotte's home form has seen both teams find the net regularly. Only one of their last five home games has seen under three goals scored, with the last three games seeing the two teams combine for five, five, and four goals.

Leading the way for the team in the final third is Pep Biel. The Spaniard first joined Charlotte in August last year, and extended his loan deal with the club in January. He currently leads the team in goals and assists, registering seven goals and nine assists in 20 games.

Just behind him is U.S. Men's National Team forward Patrick Agyemang on six. Of the teams below the playoff line, Charlotte have managed the most goals so far this season with 34.

On a defensive end, the team has found it challenging. They have conceded 36 goals so far this season, a total that only one team above the playoff line has surpassed-the Chicago Fire.

All told, the stats would suggest that goals might flow on Saturday when the two teams take the field, and that is something New York City will need to be prepared for, having also seen a minimum of three goals in four of their last five outings.

Boosted

Pascal Jansen was boosted by the return of Alonso Martínez to the lineup last time out against Toronto FC, and he will now welcome back Matt Freese to the fold.

The talented shot-stopper has been in fine form in 2025, and that earned him a national team debut this summer. A central part of the USMNT's run to the Gold Cup final, Freese will now return to the Five Boroughs eager to maintain his good form.

While Freese will return to the fold, a special shoutout must also go to Tomás Romero, who performed incredibly well in Freese's absence.

The El Salvadorian international helped New York City claim two big wins against Atlanta United and Toronto FC, and did his standing in the squad no harm with some top-class saves.

Big Test

Claiming victories on the road is one of the hardest things to do in MLS.

Despite that, New York City FC isn't backing down from the challenge, and recent results are enough to give them a shot of confidence before heading to Charlotte. One defeat, two draws, and a victory define the team's last four results on the road.

Saturday also presents Pascal Jansen's side with the chance to break new ground. New York City has had three visits to Bank of America Stadium but has yet to taste victory.

With that potential achievement on the line, New York City won't be short of motivation to claim all three points and kick off their run of road games in style.







