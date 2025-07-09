Charlotte FC Transfers João Pedro to Radomiak Radom

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced defender João Pedro has joined Polish First Division side Radomiak Radom on a permanent basis. The deal includes a sell-on clause where the Club would retain 40% of any future sale.

"This permanent move for JP is in the best interest of both the player and the Club," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We will wish him all the best throughout the rest of his career."

Pedro, 22, joined Rio Ave FC in January during the second half of their season. The Brazilian defender saw action in six games across all competitions with 276 total minutes. Prior to moving to Portugal, he originally joined the organization for Crown Legacy and made seven appearances for Charlotte FC in 2024.







