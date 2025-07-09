Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew - Hell Is Real

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew

Saturday, July 12 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Hell is Real

WEAR ORANGE! Fans are encouraged to help Orange Out TQL Stadium for the Hell is Real derby.

The Orange and Blue host the Columbus Crew Saturday night, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Limited tickets remain at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or call 513-977-KICK to learn more. Take a look at what to know ahead of Saturday night's match at TQL Stadium.

GATES OPEN

With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., gates to TQL Stadium open at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

HELL IS REAL

Saturday marks the 18th all-time edition of Hell is Real. The battle for Ohio brings plenty of intensity and tradition. Saturday night brings plenty of activations pre-match at Washington Park and, as kickoff approaches inside TQL Stadium, and more. For more information, visit the Hell is Real page here: FCCincinnati.com/schedule/theme-nights/hell-is-real and see below.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION & ROAD CLOSURES

With preparations underway for construction for the highly-anticipated mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium, fans should be aware of road closures for both vehicular and pedestrian access. With Wade Street being closed, fans accessing the Workhorse Gate will be directed down Liberty Street to Central Ave.

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

Visit here for an interactive map of TQL Stadium.

FC CINCINNATI PRE-MATCH AT THE PARK

Join us before the match from 4-6:30 pm at Washington Park and stick around for the March in the Park at 6:30 pm as The Bailey head to TQL Stadium!

The pre-match party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences as well as food trucks, drinks and activities.

- Live Music from Jet Pack Academy Band

- Cheer on FCC fans as they compete against Crew fans in a spicy wing-eating challenge

- Stop by the FC Cincinnati Merchandise Stand and pick out a new FCC shirt for the Orange Out

- Axe-Throwing Station

- Fire Performers

- Cincinnati Fire Museum

- FC Cincinnati Merchandise

- FC Cincinnati Inflatables

- Games and Activities Including Snooker Ball, Ladder Ball, Cornhole and a Coloring Table

- Airbrush and Balloon Art

- FC Cincinnati Marketing Table

Around 6:30 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums and chants.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Outside TQL Stadium, the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza provides continued entertainment leading up to kickoff.

Upon entering TQL Stadium, all fans will receive rally towels to set the stage for the match.

Inside TQL Stadium, will want to be in their seats early for special pre-match presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the Orange and Blue Legacy Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands. Help support the Orange Out with a wide selection of orange FCC gear.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

FIERY CONCESSIONS

For a full list of concessions on matchdays at TQL Stadium, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Concessions-Guide.

Throughout the stadium, fans can enjoy special food and drink options to fit the Hell is Real theme, including on the concourse:

Gomez Salsa (Section 106) - Chicken Diablo Turtle

Seven Hills Grill (Section 112) - Beer Battered Cheese Curds with habenero ranch; Hell is Real Burger

Skyline Chili (Section 128) - Hot Mett and Habanero Cheese Coney options

LaRosa's Pizzeria (Sections 103 and 129) - Hell is Real pizza slice topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, and jalapeños, served with a hot honey packet.

Other offerings, not at specific locations:

At all Popcorn locations, add Hot Jalapeño seasoning at no extra charge

In First Financial Club, try out the Guac to Hell Burger and Hot Chicken Sandwich







