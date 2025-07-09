Houston Dynamo FC Makes Joint Donation to Support Ongoing Relief Efforts in Texas Hill Country
July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC stands in solidarity with our fellow Texans as devastating floods continue to impact the Texas Hill Country. Our hearts are with all those who have tragically lost loved ones, homes and stability during this crisis. In collaboration with Austin FC, FC Dallas and Major League Soccer, we are making a joint donation to ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the region.
We also encourage fans to contribute by donating or participating in 50/50 raffles, as all Dynamo & Dash Charities proceeds from home matches in July will be directly allocated to these efforts, reflecting our shared commitment to helping our neighbors rebuild and heal. The resilience of Texas is unmatched, and we will support our communities - today and every day.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2025
- Keys to the Match: Big Test - New York City FC
- Weber State Teams up with Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals as Official Higher Education Partner - Real Salt Lake
- Austin FC, 4ATX Foundation Join MLS, Fellow Texas Clubs in Supporting Flood Relief Efforts - Austin FC
- FC Dallas, Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC, and MLS Donate $500,000 to Central Texas Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts - FC Dallas
- Charlotte FC Transfers Iuri Tavares to NK Varaždin - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Makes Joint Donation to Support Ongoing Relief Efforts in Texas Hill Country - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Transfers João Pedro to Radomiak Radom - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario Announce 2025 Unified Exchange Roster - Toronto FC
- New England Revolution Partner with Más Latino to Broadcast 2025 Home Games on Spanish Radio - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Unveils Renderings and Updated Plans for Emory Healthcare Studio - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals with Shootout Win over San Jose - Austin FC
- San Jose drops penalty shootout to Austin FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Eliminated from 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with Loss at Minnesota United FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Outlasts Chicago and Books Spot in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Makes Joint Donation to Support Ongoing Relief Efforts in Texas Hill Country
- Ben Olsen, Ethan Bartlow and Ezequiel Ponce Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign USMNT Attacking Midfielder Jack McGlynn to Contract Extension
- Houston Dynamo FC Win 4-3 Road Thriller Over MLS Newcomers San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face MLS Newcomers San Diego FC