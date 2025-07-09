Houston Dynamo FC Makes Joint Donation to Support Ongoing Relief Efforts in Texas Hill Country

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC stands in solidarity with our fellow Texans as devastating floods continue to impact the Texas Hill Country. Our hearts are with all those who have tragically lost loved ones, homes and stability during this crisis. In collaboration with Austin FC, FC Dallas and Major League Soccer, we are making a joint donation to ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the region.

We also encourage fans to contribute by donating or participating in 50/50 raffles, as all Dynamo & Dash Charities proceeds from home matches in July will be directly allocated to these efforts, reflecting our shared commitment to helping our neighbors rebuild and heal. The resilience of Texas is unmatched, and we will support our communities - today and every day.







