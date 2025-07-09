Austin FC, 4ATX Foundation Join MLS, Fellow Texas Clubs in Supporting Flood Relief Efforts

July 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC and 4ATX Foundation join Major League Soccer and our fellow Texas clubs in extending our heartfelt condolences to everyone impacted by the recent tragedy in Central Texas. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and the devastation caused by recent flooding events.

We are also grateful for the bravery and dedication of the first responders who are working tirelessly to protect and save lives.

To assist individuals and communities in the region, we are joining Major League Soccer, FC Dallas, and Houston Dynamo FC in committing $500,000 to support life-sustaining humanitarian and disaster relief efforts.

We offer our prayers and our support for everyone impacted by these events.

Resources:

Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

Red Cross

Texas Search and Rescue

Austin Pets Alive







