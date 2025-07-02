MLS Announces New Date for Austin FC's September Home Match vs. Seattle

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Major League Soccer announced today that Austin FC's regular season home match vs. Seattle Sounders FC has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 21 at 6:00 p.m. CT and will be featured internationally as the "Sunday Night Soccer" match of the week on Apple TV. Prior to the match being flexed to September 21, the match was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

All tickets already purchased for the match will remain valid for the new date, and tickets for the match are available at austinfc.com and q2stadium.com. The match will feature live broadcasts in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. On radio, the match will be broadcast locally on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.