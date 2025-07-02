Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union Academy players Jamir Johnson and Malik Jakupovic have been named to the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The match will take place on Monday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, and will stream live on MLS's YouTube channel. Johnson and Jakupovic helped lead the Union U-19 Academy squad to the quarterfinals of the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

Johnson, 16, earned his first call-up to the U.S. Under-17 Men's Youth National Team earlier this year and has continued his development with Philadelphia Union II, where he has made six appearances and scored his first professional goal against Columbus Crew 2 on May 11.

Jakupovic, 16, recently signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Union II, becoming the 10th player from the Union Academy to sign a professional deal with the second team. He was also one of three Union players selected for the U.S. Under-16 Boys' National Team training camp held in West Palm Beach, Florida. Jakupovic made his professional debut for Union II on June 3, scoring in a 4-1 win over FC Cincinnati 2 just minutes after coming on as a substitute.

This marks the third time the Union Academy has had multiple players selected for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game. Johnson and Jakupovic join a growing list of Union representatives at the event, which includes Cavan Sullivan (2024), Neil Pierre (2023), and Andrew Rick (2022).

Johnson and Jakupovic are among 44 of the top MLS NEXT players selected to participate in the East vs. West showdown, which highlights the future stars of North American soccer as part of MLS All-Star Week. Players were chosen based on their performances during the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season and major events including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, and the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.







