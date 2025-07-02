Jonathan Ransom and DD Sibrian Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - MLS NEXT today announced two Atlanta United Academy players were selected for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate next month in Austin, Texas. Atlanta United U-17 Academy goalkeeper Jonathan Ransom and U-16 Academy midfielder DD Sibrian have been selected to the MLS NEXT All-Star roster, which will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, on Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT. This is the third time in its four iterations that Atlanta has had at least two players selected for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

Ransom, a Canadian U-17 youth international, had nine clean sheets in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season. When called up to the U-18 team at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, Ransom made two crucial saves in the quarterfinal penalty shootout to move past Inter Milan's U-18 team and earn MLS NEXT Player of the Day.

Sibrian started all five games of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, scoring one goal for the U-16 team that reached the final. Throughout the MLS NEXT season, the Lawrenceville-native scored three goals and added one assist in 25 games played, including 23 starts. When called up to the U-18 team, Sibrian scored one goal and helped the team reach the final four of the Generation adidas Cup in April.

Both players have made professional appearances for Atlanta United 2. Ransom has made four appearances for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate after debuting in 2024. He boasts an impressive 83.3% career save percentage and has one clean sheet in his two starts during the 2025 season. Sibrian made his debut as a second-half substitute on June 11 against Huntsville City FC.

"We are thrilled for Jonathan and DD achieving this incredible honor," said Director of Methodology Javier Peréz. "Both players represent the Atlanta United pathway with excellence and have proved themselves in their hard work on and off the pitch. Our Academy is extremely proud and look forward to the continued success in their young careers."

The 44 MLS NEXT All-Star selections will be integrated into MLS All-Star week activities and will face off in an East vs. West format. The 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate will be played on Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas. Fans can register for free tickets here or stream on the MLS YouTube channel.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.