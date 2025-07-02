Earthquakes Announce 2026 Season Tickets on Sale Now

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes, in the midst of a playoff run and the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, announced today that Season Tickets for the 2026 Major League Soccer campaign are on sale now. Fans who purchase season tickets early or place a deposit will receive a multitude of great benefits.

Current Season Ticket Holders already receive the following benefits:

20% off at food trucks and Team Store at PayPal Park

Free MLS Season Pass on Apple TV subscription to watch all MLS games

Exclusive Season Ticket Holder events

Free away match tickets

New Benefits for 2026 Season Ticket holders include:

Ability to exchange out of four (4) total matches for even more flexibility

A guaranteed unused ticket night for a match you missed

Extended payment plan options

Discounted single-game parking

$20 per match PayPal Park food and beverage credit for Audi Field Club contracts on a three-year contract

Season ticket buyers who place an early deposit ($50 or $100 for premium seats) for 2026 will receive tickets to two PayPal Park matches in 2025. In addition, fans who purchase full 2026 Season Ticket packages early will also receive the following rewards:

The opportunity to spin the giant prize wheel at Earthquakes home games at PayPal Park this July or July 16 (if purchased by July 15). The prize wheel includes prizes no less than $100 and features an all-expenses-paid trip to an Earthquakes away game in 2026

Tickets to this season's match vs. LAFC at Levi's Stadium on Sep. 13, 2025 (if purchased by Sep. 9)

A guaranteed catered suite upgrade for one 2026 match (if purchased by Aug. 9)

With the Earthquakes currently in the Quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup and in position to host their first MLS Audi Cup Playoff game in 13 years, the team is flying high under first-year Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena. The Quakes boast the most electrifying attack in the league, second in total goals (40) and tops in expected goals (42.29), with the trio of Cristian Espinoza, Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez) combining for 22 goals and 15 assists.

This season has been filled with several action-packed home games, from the 30 Years of MLS match against D.C. United (a 6-1 win), the six-goal thriller against Inter Miami CF, to last Saturday's California Clasico extravaganza at Stanford Stadium and the upcoming big matches against LAFC at Levi's Stadium, San Diego FC at PayPal Park, and Decision Day to close the season against Austin FC. There's no better time than now to stay in touch with the Global Game in 2026 than with Earthquakes Season Tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.