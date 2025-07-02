Sounders FC's Road Match at Austin FC Rescheduled for Sunday, September 21

RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced that Sounders FC's road match at Austin FC has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 21 at 4:00 p.m. PT. Originally scheduled for Saturday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. PT, the game will now be featured on Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass.

Following a 2-0 win over Austin FC on Saturday, Seattle prepares for a cross-conference clash against the Columbus Crew on Sunday, July 6 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (2:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM), also featured on Sunday Night Soccer.







