Defender Wyatt Holt Selected to Represent Charlotte FC Academy at 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC Academy defender Wyatt Holt has been selected to play in the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, in Austin, Texas on Monday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel. With free admission to the game, fans in Austin can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.

Holt, 16, has gotten his first taste of professional experience this season, having appeared in 11 matches for Crown Legacy FC thus far in 2025. The centerback became the second youngest player in Club history to debut with his appearance in the starting XI against New York City FC II (15 years, 9 monhts, 29 days old). He ranks second in minutes played this season for CLFC and boasts a 90.0% passing percentage.

A total of 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The players will be fully immersed in MLS All-Star Week festivities, including team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 22, and the MLS All-Star Game on July 23.







