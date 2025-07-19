Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha lead CLTFC to third straight win

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Pep Biel add three more goal contributions which brings his tally to nine goals and 12 assists; with one more goal he'll become the 1st CLTFC player in Club history to record double digit goals and assists in a single MLS season

Wilfried Zaha registered his eighth assist on the season and has now assisted in five consecutive matches; he also scored his sixth goal on the season and found the back of the net in both fixtures vs Atlanta United this season

Idan Toklomati scored his fourth goal in the last six games; he now has five goals on the season.

Charlotte FC has won three straight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and has scored three goals in each. The Crowns win tonight also marks the first time either Charlotte or Atlanta United have taken six points off the other in a given season

The Club has won three matches in a row and are four matches unbeaten; CLTFC returns home next week against Toronto FC Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 24

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

Attendance: 60,005

Atlanta United Starting XI: Guzan, Hernandez, Morales, Williams, Edwards, Miranchuk, Muyumba, Slisz, Brennan, Latte Lath, Almiron

Substitutions: Amador (46'), Lobjanidze (72'), Lennon (72'), Thiare (72'), Abram (84')

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Ream, Malanda, Tuiloma, Bronico, Biel, Westwood, Zaha, Toklomati, Vargas

Substitutions: Doumbia (72'), Smalls (76'), Williamson (90'+2')

Goals:

19' - ATL - Muyumba (Assist: Slisz)

46' - CLT - Toklomati (Assist: Vargas, Biel)

59' - CLT - Zaha (Assist: Biel, Bronico)

77' - CLT - Biel (Assist: Zaha, Doumbia)

86' - ATL - Latte Lath (Almiron, Lobjanidze)

Discipline:

36' - CLT - Biel (Yellow)

41' - ATL - Hernandez (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2025

