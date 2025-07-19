Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha lead CLTFC to third straight win
July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Pep Biel add three more goal contributions which brings his tally to nine goals and 12 assists; with one more goal he'll become the 1st CLTFC player in Club history to record double digit goals and assists in a single MLS season
Wilfried Zaha registered his eighth assist on the season and has now assisted in five consecutive matches; he also scored his sixth goal on the season and found the back of the net in both fixtures vs Atlanta United this season
Idan Toklomati scored his fourth goal in the last six games; he now has five goals on the season.
Charlotte FC has won three straight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and has scored three goals in each. The Crowns win tonight also marks the first time either Charlotte or Atlanta United have taken six points off the other in a given season
The Club has won three matches in a row and are four matches unbeaten; CLTFC returns home next week against Toronto FC Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 24
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
Attendance: 60,005
Atlanta United Starting XI: Guzan, Hernandez, Morales, Williams, Edwards, Miranchuk, Muyumba, Slisz, Brennan, Latte Lath, Almiron
Substitutions: Amador (46'), Lobjanidze (72'), Lennon (72'), Thiare (72'), Abram (84')
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Ream, Malanda, Tuiloma, Bronico, Biel, Westwood, Zaha, Toklomati, Vargas
Substitutions: Doumbia (72'), Smalls (76'), Williamson (90'+2')
Goals:
19' - ATL - Muyumba (Assist: Slisz)
46' - CLT - Toklomati (Assist: Vargas, Biel)
59' - CLT - Zaha (Assist: Biel, Bronico)
77' - CLT - Biel (Assist: Zaha, Doumbia)
86' - ATL - Latte Lath (Almiron, Lobjanidze)
Discipline:
36' - CLT - Biel (Yellow)
41' - ATL - Hernandez (Yellow)
