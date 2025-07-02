Earthquakes Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Selected for Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that midfielder Kaedren Spivey has been selected for the fourth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, in Austin, Texas, on Monday, July 21, at 5:30 p.m. PT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in Austin can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.

Spivey, 16, signed a contract in January as a Homegrown Player with the Earthquakes' Major League Soccer first team through 2028 with a club option for 2029. On March 14, he made his professional debut with the club's MLS NEXT Pro team The Town FC against the Tacoma Defiance and also featured for the Earthquakes' Under-18 team earlier this year in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup. Last season, the San Jose native was named the MLS NEXT Under-15 Most Valuable Player presented by adidas after a breakout campaign, scoring 11 goals in 21 games. The attacking midfielder netted an additional three times in the 2024 GA Cup to lead his team to the quarterfinals in the U-15 age group.

Of the 44 players set to compete in Monday night's match, almost half have progressed to sign Homegrown deals or appear in MLS NEXT Pro. Notable Homegrown players selected as 2025 MLS NEXT All-Stars include Orlando City SC's Gustavo Caraballo, Robert Turdean of Chicago Fire FC, and San Jose's Spivey. Approximately 65% of former MLS NEXT All-Stars have signed professional contracts, and more than 30 alumni have gone on to impress in MLS this season, including Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC), and Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF).

"These 44 players represent the highest level of performance and future potential across our MLS NEXT Academies," said MLS NEXT Technical Director Luis Robles. "It's our privilege to honor the work that these players and their clubs have put in all season. We're excited to see them compete on July 21st and experience MLS All-Star Week in Austin."

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The players will be fully immersed in MLS All-Star Week festivities, including team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 22, and the MLS All-Star Game on July 23.

"We're committed to supporting young athletes and the communities that help them thrive," said Dan Keats, director of Sponsorships, Allstate. "Sponsoring the MLS NEXT All-Star Game is about investing in the future of the sport and celebrating the hard work, character and potential of these standout players from across the U.S. and Canada."

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The East All-Stars will be led by Orlando City SC academy director and U18 head coach Javier Carrillo, who led the Lions to their first ever Generation adidas Cup title in April. Carrillo joined Orlando City SC in 2019 and has helped develop academy products like Alex Freeman and 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Colin Guske. In 2022, Carrillo received the prestigious Elite Formation Coaching License from the French Football Federation. The West will be coached by Austin FC U16 head coach Jason Shackell, who helped the U16 side reach the quarterfinals of the 2025 Generation adidas Cup and the Round of 32 at MLS NEXT Cup in June. The U16 squad also topped their division in the 2024-25 regular season with a 9-2-3 record.

East Roster MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

Head Coach: Javier Carrillo (Orlando City SC)

Player Team Birth Year

David Uranga Athletum FC 2009

Jonathan Ransom Atlanta United 2008

DD Sibrian Atlanta United 2009

Zach Cielewich Baltimore Armour 2008

Wyatt Holt Charlotte FC 2009

Robert Turdean Chicago Fire FC 2010

Prince Forfor Columbus Crew 2009

Judah Pritchett D.C. United 2008

Ademar Chávez FC Cincinnati 2009

Andrei Chirila FC Cincinnati 2008

Nash Dearmin Inter Miami CF 2009

Quinton John Inter Miami CF 2008

Éloi Breton CF Montréal 2009

Liam Devan Nashville SC 2009

Josh Macedo New England Revolution 2009

Cristiano Oliveira New England Revolution 2008

Peter Molinari New York City FC 2009

Gustavo Caraballo Orlando City SC 2008

Dylan Judelson Orlando City SC 2008

Malik Jakupovic Philadelphia Union 2009

Jamir Johnson Philadelphia Union 2008

Kervon Kerr Toronto FC 2009

West Roster MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

Head Coach: Jason Shackell (Austin FC)

Player Team Birth Year

Nicolás Aristizabal Austin FC 2008

Christian Ayala Austin FC 2009

Graham Ford Barça Residency Academy 2009

Jackson Pomeroy Colorado Rapids 2009

Steel Cook FC Dallas 2009

Isaiah Kaakoush FC Dallas 2008

Isac Enriquez De Anza Force 2008

Daniel Barrett Houston Dynamo FC 2009

Jack Kortkamp Sporting Kansas City 2008

Eddie Chadwick LA Galaxy 2009

Max Steelman LA Galaxy 2009

Tyson Espy LAFC 2009

Tim Dennis Minnesota United FC 2009

August Nystrom Portland Timbers 2009

Rylan Hashimoto Real Salt Lake 2009

Van Parker Real Salt Lake 2009

Kaedren Spivey San Jose Earthquakes 2009

Ronan Leeming Seattle Sounders FC 2009

Lorenzo Cornelius St. Louis CITY SC 2008

Owen Jorgensen St. Louis CITY SC 2010

Tyler Brown Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2009

Sahil Deo Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2008

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

WHEN: Monday, July 21 | 7:30 pm CT

WHERE: Parmer Field; 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

Parking will be available in the various surrounding lots.

WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com

Free to attend.







