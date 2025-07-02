Colorado Rapids Academy's Jackson Pomeroy Selected to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids Academy's Jackson Pomeroy has been selected for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, the league announced today. Pomeroy, a Rapids U-16 defender, will compete as a part of the 22-man roster representing the West on Monday, July 21, at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MT and the match will be streamed live on MLS' YouTube channel.

"We are honored to have Jackson represent the Rapids at this year's MLS NEXT All-Star game in Austin," said Andrew Kewley, Colorado Rapids Academy Director. "Jackson has had an outstanding year playing with both our U-16 and U-18 Academy teams and his selection to the All-Star roster is a deserved reward for his hard work."

Pomeroy joined the Colorado Rapids Academy at the start of the 2023 season from local youth side Real Colorado. During the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, Pomeroy has spent time with both the U-16 and U-18 Academy sides. With the U-16s, Pomeroy made 26 appearances this season to help his side to a 6-8-3 record, falling just below the playoff line. The defender also earned the opportunity to play up an age level with the U-18s for two matches this season.

Pomeroy's success has also reached the national team level, having been called into the U.S. U-16 Youth National Team's training camp in February. The call up marked the first of his career.

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The players will be fully immersed in MLS All-Star Week festivities, including team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 22, and the MLS All-Star Game on July 23.

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.







