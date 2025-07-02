Ademar Chavez, Andrei Chirila Selected to 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







MLS NEXT today announced the rosters for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, with FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Ademar Chavez and defender Andrei Chirila selected to represent the East on Monday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas.

Chavez and Chirila are two of 44 players set to participate in the East versus West style match. The fourth annual MLS NEXT All-Star game will feature some of the best young talent from across the country and represents the highest level of performance across MLS NEXT Academies.

Chavez and Chirila continue FC Cincinnati's representation in the MLS NEXT All-Star game as they become the fifth and sixth players to participate in the match as part of MLS All-Star week.

The match will stream live on MLS' YouTube channel and on MLSsoccer.com. For more information on the MLS NEXT All-Star game and the league's full release, visit mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.

FC Cincinnati Academy Players Selected to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Ademar Chavez (2025)

Andrei Chirila (2025)

Stefan Chirila (2024)

Stiven Jimenez (2023)

Ryder Mills (2023)

David Garcia (2022)

Following success with the FC Cincinnati Academy, both players have featured for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. Chavez has made five appearances during the 2025 season, making his debut against Toronto FC II in the club's season opener. Chavez has earned one start on the year, playing 72 minutes against Chicago Fire FC II.

Chirila has made significant contributions for FCC 2 after starting in his MLSNP debut against Toronto in March. Chirila has started in all 14 matches to date for FCC 2 and has scored one goal from the backline. Chirila secured two points for the Orange and Blue against Chattanooga FC on June 21, scoring the match winning penalty in the shootout.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.