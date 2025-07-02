U-16 Nash Dearmin and U-17 Quinton John Named to MLS NEXT 2025 All-Star Roster

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy continues its impressive development of quality talent, with two of its own being highlighted among North America's best youth talent today. U-16 standout Nash Dearmin and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup U-17 Champion Quinton John have been named to the 44-player MLS NEXT All-Star roster. The duo will represent the Academy in the East vs. West showdown at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, in Austin, Texas, on Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com

In an emotional moment, Trinidad and Tobago youth international defender Quinton John was surprised with the news by his mother, while U-16 U.S. youth international defender Nash was informed of his selection by coaches and teammates at MLS NEXT Cup.

"I'm very excited-it's a big moment, and I'm grateful I was chosen to achieve this for my club and my team," said John.

"Representing the badge is a great honor, and seeing my hard work recognized by people across the country means everything. It feels good to see the effort I've put into MLS NEXT Cup and throughout the season is paying off," said Nash.

Dearmin and John become the seventh and eighth Inter Miami CF Academy players to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in only five years, following in the footsteps of Israel Boatwright, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Kobi Thomas in 2022, Tyler Hall in 2023, and Cai McLean in 2024.

"These 44 players represent the highest level of performance and future potential across our MLS NEXT Academies," said MLS NEXT Technical Director and former Inter Miami CF captain Luis Robles. "It's our privilege to honor the work that these players and their clubs have put in all season. We're excited to see them compete on July 21st and experience MLS All-Star Week in Austin."

Approximately 65% of former MLS NEXT All-Stars have signed professional contracts, and more than 30 alumni have gone on to impress in MLS this season, including Inter Miami CF's Cremaschi, Boatwright, and Hall.







