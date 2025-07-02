New York City FC Loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Today New York City FC announced that is has come to a new loan agreement with Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven for Forward Jovan Mijatovic. The Loan agreement runs through June 30, 2026.

After joining Oud-Heverlee Leuven on loan in January, the Serbian Forward went on to make seven appearances and scored a goal for the Belgian Pro League side.

With New York City, Mijatovic made 17 appearances and tallied a goal across all competitions for the 'Boys in Blue.'

Transaction: New York City FC loans Forward Jovan Mijatovic to Oud-Heverlee Leuven through June 30, 2026.







