Cristiano Oliveira and Josh Macedo Selected to Fourth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

July 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

BOSTON / NEW YORK - New England Revolution II midfielder Cristiano Oliveira and Revolution Academy forward Josh Macedo have both been selected to represent New England at the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The fourth annual event, showcasing North America's top young talent, will feature an East vs. West matchup on Monday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on Major League Soccer's YouTube channel from Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, in Austin, Texas.

Oliveira, 17, and Macedo, 16, become the fifth and sixth Revolution Academy products to feature in the MLS NEXT All-Star game in its four iterations, joining Esmir Bajraktarevic (2022), Jack Panayotou (2022), Olger Escobar (2023), and Damario McIntosh (2024). They are two of the 50 Revolution Academy players who have earned their professional debuts with Revolution II since the team's inaugural season in 2020.

A native of Somerville, Mass., Oliveira recently became the 14th player to ascend from New England's youth ranks to the Revolution II roster, having signed his first professional contract in October 2024. During the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, Oliveira has tallied one goal in 11 appearances, nine of them starts. On the international stage, Oliveira scored one goal in three appearances with the United States Under-17 National Team in the Concacaf Under-17 Championship this past February.

In May, Oliveira made his first team debut for New England in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at USL Championship club Rhode Island FC, where he netted the game-winning goal in the 88th minute to send New England to the Round of 16. The Academy graduate started in the Round of 16 on May 20, contributing a 75-minute shift against MLS side Chicago Fire FC.

Macedo, who hails from Santa Clarita, Calif., has earned two starts with Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro, playing all 90 minutes in each game. The teenager recorded his first professional goal on June 9 against Chicago Fire FC II. Macedo earned his second-team debut on May 18 at New York Red Bulls II. At the MLS NEXT level, he recorded six goals and five assists for the Under-16s in the 2025 campaign.

"Cristiano and Josh both possess a relentless work ethic and commitment that have rightfully earned their places in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game," Revolution Technical Director Remi Roy said. "Cristiano's development since joining the Academy has been commendable, and Josh has performed admirably with Revolution II this season. We are excited about both of their future contributions to the club."

Of the 44 players set to compete in Monday night's match, almost half have progressed to sign Homegrown deals or appear in MLS NEXT Pro. Approximately 65 percent of former MLS NEXT All-Stars have signed professional contracts, and more than 30 alumni have gone on to impress in MLS this season, including Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC), and Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF).

"These 44 players represent the highest level of performance and future potential across our MLS NEXT Academies," said MLS NEXT Technical Director Luis Robles. "It's our privilege to honor the work that these players and their clubs have put in all season. We're excited to see them compete on July 21st and experience MLS All-Star Week in Austin."

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The players will be fully immersed in MLS All-Star Week festivities, including team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 22, and the MLS All-Star Game on July 23.

"We're committed to supporting young athletes and the communities that help them thrive," said Dan Keats, Director of Sponsorships, Allstate. "Sponsoring the MLS NEXT All-Star Game is about investing in the future of the sport and celebrating the hard work, character and potential of these standout players from across the U.S. and Canada."

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

Revolution II will resume the MLS NEXT Pro season on Saturday, July 5 at Columbus Crew 2. The match will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET at Historic Crew Stadium, streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

WHEN: Monday, July 21 | 7:30 pm CT

WHERE: Parmer Field; 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

Parking will be available in the various surrounding lots with more information HERE.

WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com

Free to attend.







