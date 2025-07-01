New England Revolution's Andrew Farrell to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune

BOSTON // NEW YORK - Audi of America, Major League Soccer (MLS) and The Players' Tribune today announced that Andrew Farrell of the New England Revolution will be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series for his demonstration of excellence in driving progress in his community.

Working directly with Farrell to spotlight causes that are important to him, content will be unveiled through written, video, and social across The Players' Tribune's and MLS' channels, amplifying the power of Farrell's voice and raising awareness for charities close to his heart.

Farrell has a longstanding history of positively impacting the community, especially through his relationship with the Jessie Rees Foundation. Farrell works with the non-profit organization to host "Andrew's NEGU Crew" at Revolution home games multiples times during the MLS season, where he and the club host local pediatric cancer fighters and their families for a memorable matchday experience at Gillette Stadium. "NEGU" stands for "Never, Ever Give Up", a phrase coined by the foundation's namesake. The "Courageous Kids" on Andrew's NEGU Crew meet with the former MLS All-Star before the match, enjoy the action in their own private suite, and then cap off the evening with a lap of honor on the pitch where they are joined by Farrell's teammates and serenaded by the Revolution's supporters.

Beyond his extensive work supporting the club's childhood cancer awareness efforts, the three-time Revolution Humanitarian of the Year has also been the club's most loyal supporter of Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Revolution's Unified soccer team for all of the team's 11 seasons. During his 13-season tenure in Boston, which is longer than any other athlete across Boston's five major men's professional sports teams, Farrell has volunteered hundreds of hours at camps and clinics, back-to-school events, hospital visits, the Animal Rescue League of Boston, and with local social equity and anti-racist organizations through the club's C.H.A.N.G.E. social justice platform.

"It's a privilege to have the platform to help inspire and be a voice for positive change, and I'm honored to be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series from Audi," said Farrell. "Giving back to the New England community is such an important part of my life, and through this recognition I'm now even further committed to driving forward progress in a special place that means so much to me"

In support of Farrell's incredible work driving progress off the field, Audi will be making a $50,000 contribution through the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to the nonprofit organization Farrell selected: the Jessie Rees Foundation.

As MLS celebrates its landmark 30th season, the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award returns to recognize players making a difference beyond the pitch, highlighting Audi's continued commitment to community impact. A selection committee - comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members - will consider current MLS players who are dedicated to enriching lives and improving communities across the league. The selected player will receive a $150,000 donation to support their charity of choice, with the award presented during MLS Cup presented by Audi.

In their decade of partnership with MLS, Audi has played a key role in supporting the development of young soccer players, most notably as the force behind the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative. Launched in 2019, the initiative focuses on removing financial and logistical barriers that limit access to the sport, providing funding to MLS academies for education, housing, and transportation - all critical elements in developing talented players across the league. The Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative has evolved beyond on-field player development to also support and spotlight the community initiatives led by players. Since its inception, Audi has contributed more than $5 million to support MLS academies and player selected charity organizations.

