Audi Field to Host the Fifth Annual

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Audi Field will host the fifth annual "Truth and Service Classic" college football game between home team Howard University and visiting team Hampton University on Saturday, September 20 with kickoff at 4 p.m. ET. Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

"We are honored to continue this amazing tradition between Howard University and Hampton University for the fifth annual Truth and Service Classic here at Audi Field", Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations, said. "The past four years have been a tremendous success celebrating both historic universities and we look forward to hosting another weekend full of memorable experiences."

The historic rivalry between two prominent historically Black colleges dates to 1908 and is known as the "Battle for the Real HU." The rivalry is fueled by both schools' claims to the "HU" nickname and their long-standing academic and athletic legacies. The overall series is led by Hampton University with a 57-74-1 record. In last year's Truth and Service Classic, the Hampton Pirates defeated the Howard Bison 27-20 at Audi Field in front of 16,813 fans. The rivalry is more than just a game, it's a celebration of pride, culture, and tradition within the Black college football community.

"The Truth and Service Classic has become a cornerstone of our football season - a game that brings together tradition, pride and purpose," said Kery Davis, Howard University Vice President and Director of Athletics. "When Howard and Hampton take the field, it's more than just a game; it's a showcase of HBCU excellence, legacy, and community. This matchup has energized our players, alumni, and students year after year.

"I look forward to seeing Audi Field full of Bison fans on Sept. 20. Their energy fuels our team, and there's nothing like playing in front of a united Howard University crowd determined to help us reclaim bragging rights and remind everyone what it means to be 'the real HU," Davis added.

The Truth and Service Classic was established in 2021 when Audi Field hosted Howard University against rival Hampton University. Hampton University won the inaugural Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field defeating the Howard Bison 48-22 on Sept. 18, 2021. On Oct. 15, 2022, Howard University hosted Harvard University in the second installment of the Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field, falling 41-25 to the visitors. The third Truth and Service Classic was a Hampton University win, narrowly defeating Howard University 35-34. The Hampton Pirates hold a 3-0 record in the Truth and Service Classic.

"The Truth and Service Classic is one of the premier showcases of HBCU football, and the Hampton-Howard rivalry continues to be a defining moment in our season," said Anthony D. Henderson Sr., Hampton University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. "This matchup represents more than competition - it's a celebration of tradition, excellence and the shared legacy of two historic institutions."

"Each year, this game reignites the spirited debate over who holds the title of 'The Real HU.' And as far as we're concerned, that legacy lives proudly at our Home by the Sea. Our student-athletes, alumni, and fans rally around this game with unmatched energy and pride.

"We look forward to bringing that Hampton spirit to Audi Field on Sept. 20 and showcasing what it truly means to represent Hampton University on and off the field."

The Hampton Pirates joined the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in 2022 after four seasons in the Big South Conference. The storied program graduated to a Division I college football program in 1995, joining the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), after participating in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) since 1912. Hampton also claimed seven Black College National Championships - 1922, 1985, 1994, 1997, 2004, 2005 and 2006. The Pirates begin their 2025 college football season on the road against Jackson State on Aug. 30.

The Howard Bison football program began over 130 years ago. The university is a founding institution of both the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and its current conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). Over the course of the program's history, Howard has won two Black College National Championships (1920 and 1928) and five conference championships. The Bison won back-to-back MEAC Championships in 2022 and 2023 and begin their 2025 season on the road against Florida A&M on Aug. 30.

