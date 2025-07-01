Weekend Full of Watch Parties with San Diego FC

July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Summers in San Diego are always a blast with family, friends, and soccer! San Diego FC continues bringing communities from all over San Diego together for Summer of Soccer. Whether you're cheering on SDFC or watching the Gold Cup, fans are invited to attend watch parties hosted by our Official Pub Partners.

This past weekend, SDFC hosted two watch parties in different areas of San Diego. Fans were able to kick off their weekend at Maverick's Beach Club in Pacific Beach. The Club wrapped up their three-road away matches against FC Dallas. Fans were able to enjoy SDFC's Backyard BBQ with friends and family as they watched the club win 3-2.

The fun continued Sunday at Dirty Birds College Area for the Gold Cup Quarterfinals. Fans were able to arrive at noon to watch Canada vs. Guatemala and could stay after the match to cheer on Luca de la Torre and the United States as they faced Costa Rica. Fans were able to witness Guatemala's shocking 1 (6) - 1 (5) victory against Canada. The U.S. versus Costa Rica match was also a thriller as they also went to penalty kicks, with the U.S. winning 2 (4) - 2 (3).

Couldn't stop by either watch party? No problem. There's still plenty of opportunities to attend. The next watch party is Wednesday, July 2 at Deft Brewing Mission Valley for the Gold Cup Semifinals.

The first 100 fans to RSVP will receive a drink on SDFC! The fun begins at 3 PM with a 4 PM kick off to watch Luca de la Torre with the Unites States as they face Guatemala. Later, Mexico will take on Honduras at 7 PM. Come root for your team or simply enjoy the vibes, but don't miss out and RSVP today!

If you're a local bar, brewery, or restaurant and would like us to host a watch party at your location, join the Official Pub Partner Program, presented by DIRECTV here!







