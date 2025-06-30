Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 21

June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC's midfielder Anders Dreyer was named to MLS Team of the Matchday 21. SDFC earned three more points on the road after defeating FC Dallas in stoppage time Saturday night, 3-2.

The Danish international opened the scoring in the 26th minute, converting a penalty after FC Dallas was called for a foul on midfielder Onni Valakari. With the assist in the third goal, Dreyer passed the ball to forward Tomás Ángel to secure the victory for SDFC. The midfielder continues to leave his mark with San Diego as he has contributed nine goals and 14 assists in 20 matches.

After being on international break and on the road for the month of June, SDFC returns home for Stars and Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing to face the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 PM on Saturday, July 5.







