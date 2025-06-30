Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 21
June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC's midfielder Anders Dreyer was named to MLS Team of the Matchday 21. SDFC earned three more points on the road after defeating FC Dallas in stoppage time Saturday night, 3-2.
The Danish international opened the scoring in the 26th minute, converting a penalty after FC Dallas was called for a foul on midfielder Onni Valakari. With the assist in the third goal, Dreyer passed the ball to forward Tomás Ángel to secure the victory for SDFC. The midfielder continues to leave his mark with San Diego as he has contributed nine goals and 14 assists in 20 matches.
After being on international break and on the road for the month of June, SDFC returns home for Stars and Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing to face the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 PM on Saturday, July 5. Cheer on Dreyer and the squad at Snapdragon Stadium and buy your tickets today! Don't miss out on the fun and arrive early to kick off the long weekend before the match with your squad. Purchase a tailgate package which includes a ticket to the match and a tailgate gift (choice of shot glass, bottle opener or car magnet) and enjoy great company before watching the top team in the Western Conference.
Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 21
